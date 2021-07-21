Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Can’t Lend a hand However Lovingly Flirt: A Glance At Their 25-year Dating

Even after 25 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos aren’t any strangers to social media flirting.

Whilst on a up to date summer season seashore holiday, Ripa took to Instagram to percentage a cheeky photograph of the couple lounging by way of the pool, the place her actor husband is checking her out from at the back of. Consuelos answered to the photograph by way of commenting “K” with a number of fireplace and center emojis.

Again in February, when Consuelos posted for his or her youngest son’s 18th birthday, Ripa wrote, “You already know what? Making him used to be such a lot amusing……”. The remark gained over 1,000 likes.

After assembly at the set of “All My Youngsters” in 1995, they eloped on Might 1, 1996, and feature 3 kids in combination. Ripa has known as their marriage “ outdated .”

“I’ve been in a position to boost my youngsters right here on this town [New York City], within the nest, and he’s all the time been prepared to shuttle and pass to a collection and pass off right here and once in a while he’s needed to pass reside in a foreign country to paintings on a collection over there,” Ripa, 50, instructed hosts of the “Double Date” podcast.

In Might, once they celebrated their twenty fifth marriage ceremony anniversary, Ripa printed a tattoo of her marriage ceremony date on her interior arm. She additionally has his closing identify written at the inside her wrist.

