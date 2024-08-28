Kelly Rowland Net Worth 2024- Career, Husband, Age, Height, and …

Kelly Rowland has been a force in the music industry for over two decades, rising to fame as a member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child before launching a successful solo career.

Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and versatility as an artist, Rowland has sold millions of records worldwide and established herself as a multi-faceted entertainer. From her humble beginnings in Atlanta to becoming a global superstar, Kelly Rowland’s journey is one of perseverance, reinvention, and undeniable talent.

Who is Kelly Rowland?

Kelendria Trene Rowland was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 11, 1981. At a young age, she discovered her passion for music, singing in church choirs and school talent shows. In her pre-teens, Rowland’s family moved to Houston, Texas, where she met Beyoncé Knowles and joined the girl group that would eventually become Destiny’s Child.

As one-third of Destiny’s Child, Rowland helped the group become one of the best-selling girls ever. Their hits like “Say My Name,” “Survivor,” and “Bootylicious” dominated the charts in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rowland’s vocals and stage presence stood out even within the mega-successful group.

When Destiny’s Child went on hiatus in the early 2000s, Rowland launched her solo career. Her debut album “Simply Deep” was released in 2002 and featured the Grammy-winning hit “Dilemma” with Nelly. She has since released four studio albums, collaborated with numerous artists across genres, and expanded her career into television, film, and fashion.

Aspect Details Full Name Kelendria Trene Rowland Date of Birth February 11, 1981 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age (2024) 43 years old Height 5’8″ (173 cm) Occupation Singer, Actress, Television Personality, Businesswoman Nationality American Spouse Tim Weatherspoon (married in 2014) Children Two: Titan Jewell (born November 2014) and Noah Jon (born January 2021)

Where is Kelly Rowland now?

Today, Kelly Rowland continues to be an active and influential figure in the entertainment industry. While she hasn’t released a full studio album since 2013’s “Talk a Good Game,” Rowland has put out several singles recently and hinted at new music in the works.

Beyond music, Rowland has focused on her television career, serving as a coach on “The Voice Australia” from 2017 to 2020. She’s also expanded into acting, with roles in films like “Bad Hair” (2020) and “Fantasy Football” (2022).

Rowland remains a fashion icon and has launched several business ventures, including a sunglasses line. She’s also devoted time to philanthropy, supporting causes related to HIV/AIDS awareness and youth empowerment.

As a wife and mother of two young sons, Rowland has spoken openly about balancing her career with family life. She continues to inspire fans with her music, style, and authenticity.

Age and Physique Details

At 43 years old (as of 2024), Kelly Rowland continues to stun with her youthful appearance and fit physique. Standing at 5’8″ (173 cm), Rowland is known for her toned figure and radiant smile. She has been open about her fitness regimen, including cardio, strength training, and dance workouts.

Rowland has also advocated for embracing natural beauty and spoken out against colorism in the entertainment industry. Her confidence and poise have made her a role model for fans of all ages.

Personal Life and Relationships

Kelly Rowland married her manager, Tim Weatherspoon, in May 2014 in an intimate ceremony in Costa Rica. The couple had been dating since 2011 and got engaged in late 2013. Rowland and Weatherspoon have two sons: Titan Jewell, born in November 2014, and Noah Jon, born in January 2021.

Rowland has been open about the joys and challenges of motherhood, often sharing glimpses of her family life on social media. She’s spoken about the importance of maintaining a solid partnership with her husband while navigating the demands of her career and raising two young children.

Rowland has also discussed her relationship with her Destiny’s Child bandmates in interviews, particularly her close friendship with Beyoncé. While the group officially disbanded in 2006, they have reunited for special performances and continue to support each other’s careers.

Professional Career Details

Kelly Rowland’s career spans over 25 years in the music industry. Here are some key highlights:

Destiny’s Child (1997-2006): As a founding member of one of the most successful girl groups in history, Rowland achieved worldwide fame. The group sold over 60 million records globally.

Solo Career: Rowland has released four studio albums as a solo artist: “Simply Deep” (2002), “Ms. Kelly” (2007), “Here I Am” (2011), and “Talk a Good Game” (2013). Her solo work has explored various genres, including R&B, pop, and dance music.

Hit Singles: Some of Rowland’s biggest solo hits include “Dilemma” with Nelly, “Work,” “Commander,” and “Motivation.”

Collaborations: Rowland has worked with numerous artists across genres, including David Guetta, Nelly, Lil Wayne, and Future.

Television: She has served as a judge on “The X FactorU.K.K” and “The X Factor USA” and was a coach on “The Voice AustraU.K.a.”

Acting: Rowland has appeared in films such as “Freddy vs. Jason” (2003) and “Think Like a Man” (2012), as well as television shows like “Empire” and L.A.’ss Finest.”

Net Worth and Salary Details

As of 2024, Kelly RL.A.’s estimated net worth is approximately $12 million. This wealth comes from various sources throughout her career:

Music Sales: Rowland has earned significant income from album sales, streaming royalties, and live performances, both as part of Destiny’s Child and as a solo artist.

Television Appearances: Her roles as a judge and coach on various talent shows have provided substantial paychecks.

Acting: Film and television roles have contributed to her earnings.

Endorsements and Business Ventures: Rowland has partnered with brands like Caress andT.W.W Steel watches.

Aspect Details Net Worth (2024) Approximately T.W.2 million Income Sources Music sales, Television appearances, Acting, Endorsements, Business ventures Business Ventures Sunglasses line (“Smoke x Mirrors”), Capsule collections with Fabletics, JustFab Endorsements Partnerships with brands like Caress, TW Steel watches Real Estate Reportedly owns a home in Los Angeles

While specific salary details for individual projects are not publicly available, it’s estimated that Rowland earns several hundred thousand dollars per year from her various endeavors.

Critical factors in Rowland’s financial success:

Diversified income streams Longevity in the entertainment industry Smart business decisions and investments

Note: Net worth estimates can vary and may not reflect the current financial situation.

Company Details and Investments

While Kelly Rowland isn’t primarily known as a businesswoman, she has ventured into entrepreneurship and made strategic investments throughout her career. In 2018, she launched a sunglasses line called “Smoke x Mirrors.” Rowland has partnered with brands like Fabletics for a capsule collection and JustFab for a shoe line.

Regarding real estate, Rowland and her husband reportedly own a home in Los Angeles, though specific details about her property investments are not widely publicized.

Investment and Funding

Kelly Rowland has been tight-lipped about her investments but has shown interest in supporting young entrepreneurs. In 2019, she participated in a pitch competition for black-owned start-ups, demonstrating her commitment to fostering diversity in business.

While not a traditional investor, Rowland has used her platform to advocate for causes she believes in, which can be seen as a form of social investment. She’s been involved with organizations focused on HIV/AIDS awareness, youth empowerment, and supporting young mothers.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Kelly Rowland maintains an active presence on social media, connecting with fans and promoting her various projects. Here are her official social media handles:

Platform Handle Followers (2024) Instagram @kellyrowland Not specified Twitter @KELLYROWLAND Not specified Facebook Kelly Rowland Not specified YouTube Kelly Rowland Not specified

For business inquiries, Rowland is represented by various agencies for different aspects of her career, including Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for overall representation and Roc Nation for music management.

Fans can also stay updated on Rowland’s activities through her official website: kellyrowland.com

Conclusion

Kelly Rowland’s journey from a young girl with big dreams to a global superstar is a testament to her talent, hard work, and adaptability. Whether topping charts, gracing television screens, or championing essential causes, Rowland continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

As she evolves as an artist, businesswoman, and mother, Kelly Rowland remains a beloved figure in pop culture, with a legacy that extends far beyond her musical achievements.