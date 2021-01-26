Kellyanne Conway Posted Nude Photo of Her Daughter Claudia on Twitter

Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to disgraced former President Trump, allegedly posted a topless image of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.

Reached for remark, a Twitter rep instructed Selection the corporate’s groups are investigating the incident. Kellyanne Conway couldn’t be reached for remark.

In accordance with display captures posted by customers on social media, Kellyanne Conway’s account (@KellyannePolls) shared a picture of her topless teenage daughter utilizing Twitter’s lately launched Fleets characteristic, which deletes posts after a 24-hour interval (much like Instagram and Snapchat’s tales). The Fleet was eliminated however not earlier than Twitter customers documented it.

On TikTok, Claudia Conway on Monday posted movies confirming that the image was genuine; these have since been deleted from her TikTok account however Twitter customers reposted copies of the movies. Within the movies, a visibly upset Claudia Conway speculated that her mom might have unintentionally posted the picture. “I’m assuming my mother took an image of it to make use of towards me at some point after which someone hacked her or one thing,” she stated. “I’m actually confused. If you happen to see it, report it.”

In a single of the TikTok movies, Claudia Conway stated that “no one would ever have any picture like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to fucking jail.”

Final week, Claudia posted a collection of TikTok movies accusing her mom of bodily and verbal abuse, in response to reposts of the clips on Twitter.

In August 2020, Kellyanne Conway introduced that she was exiting her White Home publish to focus on her household after Claudia claimed she was searching for emancipation from her mother and father over alleged “trauma and abuse.”

In 2019, the U.S. Workplace of Particular Counsel cited Kellyanne Conway for repeated violations of the Hatch Act, an ethics legislation prohibiting authorities officers from utilizing their official capability to advocate for or towards political candidates. The OSC’s report, which really useful that Trump fireplace Conway, discovered that she had on quite a few events “disparag[ed] Democratic presidential candidates whereas talking in her official capability throughout tv interviews and on social media.”

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m. ET: In a number of TikTok movies posted Tuesday morning, Claudia Conway urged individuals to “cease calling authorities.” She stated that she and her mom might be “taking a break from social media” and can work on their relationship. Claudia emphasised that making threats towards her household additionally places her at risk. “I do know that my mother would by no means, ever publish something to harm me like that deliberately, and I do consider she was hacked,” Claudia Conway stated in a single of the TikTok movies Tuesday. Her father, conservative lawyer George Conway, additionally tweeted a hyperlink to at least one of the TikTok clips she posted, writing, “Our daughter Claudia requested me to tweet this assertion for her.”