Kelsey Grammer, Jason Flemyng, Sebastien Foucan in ‘Edge of Justice’ – Variety

Kelsey Grammer, Jason Flemyng, and Sebastien Foucan will star in the crime movie “Edge of Justice,” with worldwide rights on sale by means of Archstone Leisure on the upcoming Cannes Digital Market.

“Edge of Justice,” directed by Jake L. Reid, follows an African refugee, portrayed by Foucan, who arrives in London to seek for his lacking sister. Uncovering a darkish commerce in immigrant intercourse slaves, he takes motion to interrupt it up, changing into an sudden media star, but additionally a goal of the prison syndicate behind all of it. Grammer performs the trafficker on the helm of the syndicate, and Flemyng will seem because the refugee’s mysterious and presumably benevolent ally.

The deal was put collectively by Slated, the movie packaging and financing platform on behalf of the filmmaker, and Jack Sheehan on behalf of Archstone, who will begin pre-selling to world patrons in their presentation on the primary day of the agency-led digital Cannes market subsequent week.