Kelsey Grammer Wraps ‘Miss Willoughby’ U.Okay. Shoot Amid Coronavirus

“Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox (“Conflict of the Titans”) have accomplished principal images at York, U.Okay. on thriller/suspense function “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop,” directed by Brad Watson (“The seventh Dimension”).

“This has been a terrific expertise,” stated Grammer. “Though COVID introduced a brand new set of challenges, we had been capable of work very successfully by way of new requirements of movie manufacturing. I’d urge my household of actors at SAG-AFTRA to take a web page out of the British playbook; we are able to responsibly get again to work. I’ve nothing however excessive reward for everybody related to this manufacturing, from the director Brad Watson to the costume, make-up and hair of us to the younger people who find themselves simply getting began on this marvellous occupation.”

The movie is produced by Philippe Martinez for MSR Media, alongside Alan Latham from Highfield Grange Studios. The movie’s monetary accomplice is Kirsty Bell from Goldfinch Leisure who served as govt producer alongside Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media.

“It’s actually a little bit of a problem to shoot throughout these extraordinary instances, however we’re thrilled with how the manufacturing of ‘Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop’ went and not using a hitch,” stated Martinez. “With sturdy group and clear pointers, now we have confirmed that beginning and finishing principal images throughout COVID-19 just isn’t solely potential, but additionally secure. The keenness of everybody within the forged and crew, together with Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammar, who gallantly flew in from the U.S., to be again on set was actually particular and positively translated to the standard of the shoot.”

The movie started taking pictures 4 weeks in the past in York amid strict compliance with COVID-19 well being pointers, with the supervision of a COVID-19 official on set and adopted BFI pointers.

Additionally starring within the movie are Caroline Quentin (BBC’s “Dickensian”), Steven Elder (“The King”), and Tara Fitzgerald (“Recreation of Thrones”).

MSR Media Worldwide is dealing with worldwide distribution rights.

Arrange as the primary movie in a franchise sequence of options, “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop” is a household journey that follows the escapades of Elizabeth Willoughby (Cox) who was orphaned at a younger age and was raised by retired U.S. Marine, Robert (Grammer), who additionally runs the household enterprise.