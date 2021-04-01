General News

Kelvin Harrison Jr to Lead ‘Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ at Searchlight

April 1, 2021
Kelvin Harrison Jr., the breakout star of competition hits “Luce” and “Waves,” has landed the main function in Searchlight Footage’ “Chevalier de Saint-Georges.”

Harrison Jr. will play the title character, identified traditionally because the Black Mozart, an illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation proprietor. The artist rose to unbelievable heights in French society as a world well-known fencer and celebrated violinist-composer, solely to face an abrupt downfall after an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court docket.

Selection beforehand reported that the movie could be directed by DGA Award-nominee and “Westworld” helmer Stephen Williams, with a script from Emmy nominee and “Atlanta” writer-executive producer Stefani Robinson.

The actor is repped by Stride Administration and WME. Overseeing for Searchlight is vice chairman of manufacturing DanTram Nguyen, director of manufacturing Zahra Phillips, and supervisor of manufacturing Cornelia Burleigh. Producers embody Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Component Footage, Robinson and Dianne McGunigle.

Harrison Jr. was BAFTA-nominated for his work in “Luce,” a startling and tense racially-charged household drama costarring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth. In 2020, he starred in “The {Photograph}” reverse Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, and performed the male lead in “The Excessive Be aware” reverse Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. He additionally portrays Fred Hampton within the Oscar-nominated Aaron Sorkin drama “The Trial Of The Chicago 7.”

Lately, the actor wrapped “Cyrano” with Peter Dinklage, in addition to Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley venture, starring as legendary musician B.B. King. He’ll seem reverse Zendaya on season two of the acclaimed HBO drama “Euphoria.”

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

