Ken Davenport Writes ‘Forged of Mentors’

Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport will launch “Forged of Mentors,” a group of interviews with a who’s who of trendy theater, this vacation season.

The conversations with over 50 administrators, critics, energy brokers, playwrights, actors and extra are drawn from Davenport’s podcast, “The Producer’s Perspective.” Davenport has produced “The Play That Goes Unsuitable,” “Allegiance” and the current revivals of “Spring Awakening” and “Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune.” He gained Tonys for producing “Kinky Boots” and “As soon as On This Island.”

“Forged of Mentors” might be launched on Nov. 19, 2020. The interview topics embrace Lynn Ahrens, Michael Arden, Ben Brantley, Stephen C. Byrd, Ted Chapin, Kirsten Childs, Alan Cumming, Rick Elice, Sue Frost, Randy Adams, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Michael Greif, Mandy Gonzalez, Robyn Goodman, David Henry Hwang, Joe Iconis, Mara Isaacs, Jamil Jude, Lisa Kron, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Nina Lannan, Kenny Leon, Robert Lopez, Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Pam McKinnon, Terrence McNally, Lynne Meadow, Stacey Mindich, Rick Miramontez, Dominique Morisseau, Casey Nicholaw, Pasek & Paul, Diane Paulus, Eva Value, Tim Rice, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Tara Rubin, Stephen Schwartz, Bartlett Sher, Leigh Silverman, Charlotte St. Martin, David Stone, Ali Stroker, Susan Stroman, Rebecca Taichman, Paul Tazewell, Jeanine Tesori, Sergio Trujillo and John Weidman.

The e-book will hit cabinets because the theater enterprise is present process a disaster. Broadway has been closed since March attributable to coronavirus and theaters in New York Metropolis aren’t anticipated to welcome again audiences till Could on the earliest.

Davenport has written over 20 books on producing, together with “Tips on how to Succeed within the Arts…Or in Something” and “Tips on how to Write a Script in 30 Days.” He’s additionally a prolific blogger