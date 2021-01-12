Ken Jennings Honors Alex Trebek During First ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode

Ken Jennings kicked off his first episode because the visitor host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday night time by honoring the sport present’s late host, Alex Trebek.

Jennings delivered a brief however impassioned speech about Trebek’s significance to him and “Jeopardy!” followers, and even obtained somewhat teary-eyed.

“You recognize, sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of many best honors of my life. Not many issues in life are good, however Alex did this job just about completely for greater than 36 years, and it was even higher up shut,” Jennings stated. “We had been dazzled by his intelligence, his appeal, his grace – actually, there’s no different phrase for it.”

As the primary visitor host since Trebek’s loss of life, Jennings acknowledged that nobody can do the job higher than Trebek, however instructed that persevering with to play the sport is a solution to honor him.

“Like all ‘Jeopardy!’ followers, I miss Alex very a lot, and I thank him for every thing he did for all of us,” Jennings stated. “Let’s be completely clear: nobody will ever substitute the good Alex Trebek. However we will honor him by enjoying the sport he liked.”

Trebek’s last episode as host aired on Jan. 8. The legendary host died on Nov. 8 on the age of 80.

In a current interview with Selection, Jennings mentioned getting into Trebek’s footwear as the primary “Jeopardy!” visitor host.

“I be part of with the viewers in not desirous to see me or another visitor host on the market, as a result of in an ideal world, that might be Alex each night time, that’s who I wish to see,” Jennings stated. “Nevertheless it’s a present with an enormous fanbase that counts on it each night time as a ritual, it’s a present Alex needed to verify outlived him. So I’m not thrilled about it, however I’m completely satisfied to do my half for my nation and my sport present and fill in so long as they want any individual within the chair, however it’s a troublesome transition.”

Watch the total clip beneath.