Ken Jennings to Guest Host First New ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes After Death of Trebek

Weeks after the passing of legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, Sony Photos Tv has introduced that well-liked contestant and “Jeopardy! Best of All Time” match winner Ken Jennings will function the primary of a collection of interim visitor hosts when the trivia sport present returns to manufacturing on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Alex believed within the significance of ‘Jeopardy!’ and at all times stated that he needed the present to go on after him,” stated ‘Jeopardy!’ govt producer Mike Richards. “We are going to honor Alex’s legacy by persevering with to produce the sport he liked with good contestants and difficult clues. By bringing in acquainted visitor hosts for the foreseeable future, our aim is to create a way of neighborhood and continuity for our viewers.”

Trebek died on Nov. 8 from pancreatic most cancers, after being first identified in March 2019. His final day in studio was Oct. 29.

An extended-term alternative host is not going to be named presently, stated the studio. Jennings has lengthy been a favourite to assume Trebek’s iconic place on the “Jeopardy!” podium, having first emerged on the scene within the early aughts with a 74-game win streak and an all-time report for highest winnings in regular-season play with $2.52 million in earnings. He additionally grew to become a consulting producer on the present after successful the “GOAT!” match earlier this 12 months. Different names, together with Anderson Cooper and George Stephanopoulos, have been floated as potential new hosts.

Extra visitor hosts will likely be introduced within the weeks to come, says Sony Photos Tv.

Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, “Jeopardy!” will air a range of 10 of Trebek’s greatest episodes in celebration of the beloved host. The final episodes that Trebek filmed will air the week of Jan. 4, 2021; the episodes hosted by Jennings and different interim hosts will air beginning Jan. 11.