Ken Shimura Japanese Comedian Dies of Coronavirus Age 70

Ken Shimura, a comic who was a fixture on Japanese tv for many years, died on Sunday night from the coronavirus, the Japanese media reported Monday. He was 70, and instantly earlier than his sickness had been set for his first starring position in a characteristic movie.

Shimura entered a Tokyo hospital on March 20 with fever and pneumonia and examined optimistic for Covid-19 on March 23. He’s the primary distinguished Japanese leisure world determine to die of the virus.

Born Yasunori Shimura in Tokyo in 1950, Shimura joined the Drifters, a comedy band, in 1974. The Drifters had been already kings of Japanese tv for his or her highly-rated 123 present “Hachijidayo Zeninshugo!” (“It’s eight O’clock, Let’s Get Collectively Everyone!”), however Shimura injected a youthful vitality and impudence that stored their reputation hovering.

A rubber-faced comedian who took inspiration from Jerry Lewis, Shimura was hardly delicate – one of his characters, a middle-aged pervert, wore a swan’s-head strap-on for laughs – however he easily survived the cancellation of the Drifters’ present in 1985 and the group’s subsequent break-up.

Earlier than he got here down with the virus, Shimura had been solid in his first-ever characteristic starring position within the Yoji Yamada comedy “God of Cinema.” He was additionally a daily on two community reveals.

Excluding these instances on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Japan has 1,884 confirmed situations of coronavirus, of which 1,408 stay energetic. It has recorded 52 deaths from the illness.

However with native infections now rising, the scenario is seen to be worsening. Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who per week in the past postponed the Tokyo Olympic Video games till 2021, issued a dire warning over the weekend.

“If a sequence of uncontrollable infections happens, the speed of an infection may explode someplace,” Abe stated, and warned that the quantity of instances may increase by greater than 30 occasions in simply two weeks. “Japan is barely holding up. Nonetheless, if we calm down our vigilance even a bit of, it will not be stunning to see infections unfold abruptly at any second. This might be a protracted struggle.”