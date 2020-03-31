General News

Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus

March 31, 2020
Ken Shimura, a popular comedian in Japan, has died after contracting the coronavirus, turning into the country’s first acknowledged famous person sufferer of the sickness. He was 70.



