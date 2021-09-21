Kena Bridge of Spirits and its release trailer don’t seem to be a Pixar film, however they appear to be it

Ember Lab’s journey debuts day after today on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC full of magic.

It’s been accomplished to beg, however Kena: Bridge of Spirits is already about to achieve our displays. Ember Lab’s recreation will debut on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC this week as a adventure stuffed with magic, during which we can have to steer Kena via a myth international whilst interacting with little spirits referred to as the Rot. An journey that has stood out thus far for a visible segment worthy of an animated film, and its release trailer used to be now not going to be much less.

Printed this afternoon by way of the studio, the release trailer de Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an journey in itself. An emotional adventure from the depths of the wooded area to the darkest temples and mountain tops, appearing us Kena’s motivations and the fight she should face. It all accompanied by way of the soundtrack of the sport, which make up the best aperitif for its premiere day after today.

Certainly, Kena: Bridge of Spirits might be to be had day after today, Tuesday, September 21, each on PlayStation consoles and on PC in the course of the Epic Video games Retailer. Ember Lab’s animated film-flavored recreation is going on sale at a discounted value, costing simply 39.95 euros, as an alternative of the extra same old 60 or 70 euros that premiere titles price. As you wait yet one more day for its premiere, on this different video you’ll find out about the usage of the DualSense faraway in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

