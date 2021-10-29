Kena Bridge of Spirits clothes up for Halloween and improves her picture mode to seize her attractiveness even higher

Ember Lab has launched patch 1.11, which contains attention-grabbing new options and enhancements.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits does no longer prevent making ready excellent information for us, the beautiful sport Ember Lab controlled to overcome us with a super design, construction, battle and impeccable visuals, and its builders already have fun the nice reception of the identify, which arrived on PS4, PS5 and PC up to now September twenty first.

We will be able to have restricted time to get the pumpkin hatsThe sport has no longer stopped updating since its release, and this time, Ember Lab has offered its patch 1.11, considering solving insects and making improvements to autosave. It additionally comprises improvements for picture mode, cropping photographs to compare the chosen layout, and provides reinforce for ultra-panoramic screens.

Photograph mode improves symbol high quality and backboneThe Rot have won fixes for some insects of their animations, even supposing what’s truly lovely is the 3 new hats for them that the builders have ready and hidden within the sport, and that may simplest be to be had till the following November 1st. Ember Lab thus joins the Halloween birthday party with those lovely pumpkin hats.

Along with cropping for photographs, picture mode improves its high quality and will increase the solution of the captured pictures, in a sport that no doubt invitations you to prevent and {photograph} each and every nook. You’ll test the whole checklist of patch information immediately from the Ember Lab website online. Understand that if you wish to know extra concerning the sport, you’ve our research of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to be had.

