Kena: Bridge of Spirits dates its launch on Steam along with a free update

Ember Lab introduces a New Game + mode, special challenges and collectibles to increase our statistics.

Ember Lab has taken a leap of faith by entering the world of video games, and there is no doubt that their plan has been successful. His game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, is close to fulfilling his first year After reaping great success both in critics and in sales, and from the developer they want to continue expanding the adventure of their protagonist with an update loaded with content and a final release in Steam.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available on Steam on September 27The title will arrive on the Valve platform next September 27th, day in which all the contents of the mentioned patch will also be released. In this sense, Ember Lab invites us to rediscover the experience of Kena: Bridge of Spirits with a wide variety of novelties that include the introduction of a mode New Game+ and the possibility of finding Charmstones, some collectible items that improve the statistics of the young woman. However, we can also opt for a more complicated experience by equipping ourselves with Cursed Charmstones, which make skills worse.

As if this were not enough, from Ember Lab they also want us to perfect Kena’s techniques with the Spirit Guide Tests; a set of challenges that test the basic movements of the protagonist. Divided into movement, defense, and boss fight categories, these challenges unlock new outfits and an exclusive cosmetic for players who own the Deluxe Edition.

Ember Lab has been introducing new features such as the long-awaited Photo Mode in an update released back in October, but there is no doubt that they have continued their work to give us an even more complete adventure. In 3DJuegos we have recommended this game for its beautiful artistic section and its combination of action, adventure and platforms. You can read all that and more in our review of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab and Update.