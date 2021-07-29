Kena: Bridge of Spirits delays its liberate date once more, even if it resists in 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, an lovable action-adventure sport popping out for PS4, PS5, and PC, has been not on time … once more. The ones accountable have introduced the scoop thru a commentary on social networks. As they depend: want “polish the sport on all platforms“. You’ll be able to learn the total commentary under:

“The staff has been operating very arduous and we consider that the overtime is very important to verify the most efficient conceivable enjoy. We all know that lots of you’re looking ahead to enjoying and we respect your endurance because the staff continues to paintings to supply the most efficient model of Kena.“.

Kena was once first proven for PS5 remaining 12 months, profitable the hearts of the vast majority of customers who noticed it. Its Pixar-like artwork taste and atmosphere situated it as one of the expected video video games. The tale facilities on Kena, a heroine who explores a fable international and fights the darkness with magic.

That is one of the video games which have been again and again not on time in 2021. It joins different not on time video games akin to Rainbow Six Extraction y Riders RepublicEven though the Ubisoft identify driven its liberate to 2022 and Kena remains in 2021.

The brand new liberate date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits stands at September 21, 2021. Fanatics have welcomed the scoop, reiterating that they make an effort they wish to be offering the most efficient conceivable enjoy. Whilst you wait, you’ll check out the remaining cinematic trailer we noticed of Kena.