Kenan Evaluate: SNL Star Kenan Thompson Leads Bittersweet NBC Comedy

Kenan Thompson’s been on tv for the higher a part of three many years. His broad smile and enthusiastic supply instantly broke him out from the crowded forged of Nickelodeon’s “All That” years earlier than he did the identical on “Saturday Evening Stay,” the grownup inspiration for the present that first made clear he was a star. Virtually 20 seasons of “SNL” later, Thompson is hanging out on his personal to headline the primary present that bears his identify since “Kenan and Kel,” the slapstick 1996 sitcom during which he performed, to make use of a becoming reference from the identical period, the Mind to Kel Mitchell’s Pinky. Twenty-five years later, Thompson is a longtime veteran of the medium and one in all its most instantly recognizable faces. What does it appear like for him to have his personal present now?

As per the primary episode of “Kenan,” premiering February 16 on NBC, it appears like a sensible embrace of Thompson’s strengths as a performer, plus a bittersweet streak of tenderness that would make the present stand out ought to it determine to lean in.

Thompson performs Kenan, a not too long ago widowed father of two who hosts a sunny morning present referred to as “Wake Up with Kenan” (tagline: “I don’t care who you sleep with so long as you ‘Wake Up With Kenan’!”). Within the yr since his spouse Cori (Niccole Thurman) died, Kenan’s tried as onerous as he can to disclaim the fact of how a lot her loss hurts, a stance wholeheartedly embraced by Cori’s father Rick (Don Johnson). Fleshing out the forged are Kimrie Lewis as Kenan’s involved head producer, Taylor Louderman as his ratings-obsessed co-anchor Tami, Fortune Feimster as “Pam on Sports activities,” and Thompson’s “SNL” co-star Chris Redd as his eccentric brother.

Everybody does the roles assigned to them within the pilot, which is about as a lot as you possibly can ask, on condition that the forged remains to be determining its strongest dynamics. In any other case, and unsurprisingly, it’s Thompson who acts because the present’s anchor and glue. Making him the face of a chipper morning present is a pointy alternative, because it provides Thompson loads of room to indulge his hammier comedy instincts. A scene during which Kenan verbally journeys throughout himself attempting to inform a relatable story about his spouse’s childbirth experiences, solely to offend each shade of mom and likewise by some means Beyoncé, wouldn’t work except it had somebody like Thompson guiding it to the final word punchline of his outsized humiliation. There are sufficient moments within the first episode, nevertheless, that make it really feel like “Kenan” was initially meant to be a multi-cam sitcom; the rhythms of the jokes make all of it too simple to think about that the forged is pausing for audible laughter that by no means comes.

If Kenan’s office is likely to be the setting for a lot of the present’s most exaggerated shenanigans, it’s his dwelling life that instantly provides the collection a bit extra of a right away character. The pilot’s largest chuckle, for example, comes on the very finish of the episode when Kenan sits his daughters (Dani and Dannah Lane) down to observe a blooper reel of him and their mom on the set of the sitcom the place they met, during which Cori improbably performed his mom. Their lack of ability to maintain the onscreen relationship platonic is as disturbing as it’s undeniably hilarious. Plus, the very fact of Cori really displaying up on this clip, due to this fact making her extra of a personality than an offscreen complication for Kenan and his household to work via, is promising in and of itself. (Thurman can also be instantly very humorous, so I hope she returns!)

Nevertheless it’s the chilly open that caught with me past the scope of the ultimate credit. In introducing Kenan, the collection reveals him sneaking out of the mattress the place he and his daughters had all fallen asleep collectively so he can lay out their outfits for the day. Although it’s very cute to observe Kenan get more and more pissed off over determining which tiny skirts go along with which tiny shirts, it’s downright pretty when he lastly hits on a mix he likes and briefly presses his fingers to his coronary heart. His thrill and reduction at getting via this primary step of the day, one he would’ve taken with their mom only a yr earlier, makes for a surprisingly potent scene that Thompson has no drawback promoting. The extra the present can incorporate and steadiness these moments with the sillier ones, the extra rapidly “Kenan” will discover a groove all its personal.

“Kenan” premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC