Kenan Thompson: The ‘Saturday Night Reside’ Legend Is Ready for More

Kenan Thompson was engaged on the Warner Bros. lot one afternoon within the early 2000s when he noticed “Associates” star Matthew Perry zooming out of the studio gates in a BMW convertible.

“The solar was shining, he had his sun shades on and he seemed like he couldn’t have been happier,” Thompson remembers. “It was like 2 o’clock within the afternoon. And he was executed for the day. It simply seemed just like the sweetest existence I’ve ever seen. That shit stands proud in my thoughts. Like, he was fucking beaming.”

Thompson, now 42, was no stranger to TV comedy at that time, having been part of the late Nineteen Nineties Nickelodeon ensemble sketch collection “All That” after which becoming a member of with Kel Mitchell to topline the spinoff “Kenan & Kel.” However as these exhibits got here to an finish, the younger Thompson’s ambitions solely grew bigger.

Chris Haston for Selection

“Particularly for anyone that’s been put into the comedy class, a sitcom is sort of just like the Holy Grail,” he says. “It was at all times a type of achievements so far as like, will this ever occur?”

The reply is sure, it’s lastly taking place. After a number of makes an attempt at growing his personal half-hour community comedy, the “Saturday Night Reside” star is prepared for primetime. NBC’s “Kenan” is his first totally starring TV car after years of being the seasoned utility participant whom everybody else seemed to for assist — be it on “SNL” or the multitude of tasks which have come out of his “SNL” colleagues.

“There’s nothing he can’t do,” says “SNL” supremo and “Kenan” govt producer Lorne Michaels. “He’s one of many best of all time. … Kenan could also be a genius.”

“Kenan,” which debuts Feb. 16, stars Thompson as an area TV morning host in Atlanta and the widowed father of two younger women. However don’t take into account this his “SNL” exit technique — removed from it. Thompson and Michaels have a long-term plan for the star, and extra on that in a second.

Thompson’s unprecedented 17-season run (to this point) on “SNL” has earned him 4 Emmy nominations. He’s the present’s longest-serving participant, surpassing Darrell Hammond (14 seasons). As 2021 started and “SNL” took a deserved monthlong break from manufacturing, Thompson and the “Kenan” crew had been busy producing the single-camera comedy as swiftly as potential in an effort to adhere to COVID-19 protocols — capturing with a number of cameras, for instance, to maneuver sooner from scene to scene and never extend any interactions. However the quick tempo will even assist get Thompson and considered one of his co-stars, fellow “SNL” participant Chris Redd, again to New York and “SNL’s” Studio 8H full-time by spring. (They’re doing fast weekend commutes within the meantime, to have some kind of presence on the present.)

“He’s the O.G., the sensible man,” Redd says of Thompson. “I’m continually asking about how stuff was once compared to now, and so they’re at all times essentially the most attention-grabbing tales. I keep in mind having a dialog with him and Maya Rudolph, and sooner or later, you sit again and listen to them share tales about how issues was once again then versus now. I simply choose his mind and need to be taught. And I need to make sure that I’m bringing my finest to impress this man. This man made me snigger for years.”

For a big contingent of “SNL” followers — and even for a lot of its solid — it does look like Thompson has at all times been part of their lives.

As a 12-year-old in Atlanta, with the assist of his mother and father, Thompson was laser-focused in auditioning for commercials, which led to a task in 1994’s “The Mighty Geese” sequel, “D2,” after which beginning in 1996, “All That.”

“I used to be like, interact me in what you need me to do,” he says, “and I’ll present you what I can do. Fortunately that protect of armor, that assured entrance that I might put up, led to me getting the alternatives to really discover ways to be good in entrance of audiences. And I used to be at all times a really glad, get-along-with, barbecue-y kind of man.”

Chris Haston for Selection

“Kenan” director and govt producer Ken Whittingham remembers directing an episode of “Kenan & Kel” in 1999 and being wowed by Thompson means again then.

“I used to be very impressed with how skilled he and Kel had been and the way dedicated they had been to comedy,” says Whittingham, who a lot later grew to become good associates with Thompson. “I discovered loads from him about sketch at an early age, and he was simply very gifted and really dedicated. He’s nonetheless that very same person who I keep in mind him being younger. He was by no means boastful; he was at all times actually well mannered. Nothing damaging to say about anyone. He’s from the South; he’s a Southern gentleman.”

Years earlier than hiring Thompson on “SNL,” Michaels took his younger youngsters to see “Good Burger,” the film starring Thompson and Mitchell primarily based on an “All That” sketch. For Michaels’ children, “Kenan was already a star. And I believe you’ll be able to see, there’s one thing about individuals studying how to do this a lot at an early age. You simply get higher at it.”

After “Kenan & Kel” ended, Thompson’s profession was at a crossroads. He scrounged up visitor roles on exhibits like “Felicity,” however he calls it “the realest time period that I’ve skilled. In between Nickelodeon and ‘SNL,’ I used to be simply surviving, one of many tens of millions of individuals out right here in Los Angeles which are paying their payments nevertheless they’ll. I used to be caught in between wanting younger and desirous to be taken significantly. So I might flip down issues that may put me again within the child class, after which I might not be given the inexperienced mild on issues that may enhance me out of it.”

Thompson saved sending tapes to “SNL,” however he’d hear again that he seemed too younger. The massive shot got here in 2003, when he auditioned with Finesse Mitchell and J.B. Smoove, amongst others.

“He had all the abilities we would have liked, immediately, but additionally he discovered a method to shine virtually instantly,” Michaels says. “After which he was important. He grew to become the individual everyone want to have of their sketch. And the viewers feels at all times that, with him, they’re in good fingers.”

Thompson says a few of the writers and stars on “SNL” knew of his Nickelodeon background, however to others he was an unknown. In these early years he was the “babyface solid member” prepared to play any bit character and take a look at to determine a method to get fun.

Michaels says he and Thompson have developed a shorthand throughout “SNL” exhibits: “We simply make eye contact. I’ll smile; he’ll smile. Sometimes, he’ll do one thing so outstanding that I’ll stroll over and say, ‘God, that was superb.’ He is aware of I’m there for him, and I do know he’ll at all times be there for me in the identical means.”

Michaels has incessantly referred to Thompson as his good-luck allure, and the 2 have developed an in depth relationship.

Chris Haston for Selection

“Lorne’s my buddy now, which is loopy for me to say,” Thompson says. “I totally respect what Lorne has executed, and the truth that he would take the time to dedicate his consideration to hopefully getting laughter or an satisfying second by being round me is simply loopy.”

Director Ava DuVernay says she’s by no means met Thompson, however she’s an excellent fan. “He has been the centerpiece of that present for so a few years, and has turn out to be central to each sketch that I’ve cherished,” she says. “I believe within the dialog in regards to the best ‘SNL’ performers, he’s usually ignored as a result of we’re considering of the oldsters who’ve moved on and executed their TV exhibits and executed their films. However the longevity, the consistency, the 123, the stick-to-itiveness of his presence there — I believe he’s fairly superior.”

Redd says he bonded with Thompson instantly after becoming a member of “SNL” in 2017, and has discovered a lot from the star simply by watching him in motion.

“I grew up watching Kenan, however he felt like household instantly,” Redd says. “I’ve by no means had an enormous brother earlier than, however he instantly assumed that position and put me on recreation. ‘SNL’ might be exhausting particularly once you don’t know the way to navigate it fairly but, and he’s such a chilled presence, like he’s mastered the factor. … Speak to anyone in that constructing at ‘SNL,’ and they might have comparable issues to say about Kenan. He’s only a persistently good dude. With uncooked expertise.”

His tenure at “SNL” safe, lately Thompson nonetheless had good purpose to surprise if his sitcom desires would come true.

In 2012, the actor partnered with “SNL” author Bryan Tucker — with whom he collaborated on memorable sketches comparable to “Black Jeopardy” and “What Up With That?” — to develop a half-hour that went nowhere. The subsequent yr, he labored with “The Mindy Venture” alums Josh Bycel and Jonathan Fener on a present a couple of volunteer firefighter. That additionally wound up in turnaround.

“Actors don’t want any extra panic buttons, so at any time when it felt like there was any sort of disagreements with what I’m doing, it’s like, oh, shit, is my complete profession in jeopardy?” Thompson remembers. “Do they assume that my style is terrible? Do they not need to be in enterprise with me?”

Thompson being Thompson, nevertheless, he shortly chilled out. “They might at all times clarify like, ‘No, it’s not due to you. It’s solely due to this, that and the opposite, and we’ll work out.’ So after listening to that twice, I used to be simply sort of like, ‘All proper, I don’t know what they really need me to do. However hopefully, we’ll get to a spot the place we’ll provide you with an concept that makes everyone glad.’”

On the identical time, because the longest-standing participant in “Saturday Night Reside” historical past, Thompson knew the strain was on to make his subsequent transfer the correct one. “It was beginning to get near me being at ‘SNL’ for like, a very long time, in everyone’s opinion,” he says. “Not simply followers noticing however myself being like, ‘Is there an finish date to it? And if there’s, I ought to put together a bridge for that day.’ As a result of that was the factor that Lorne at all times advised me from early on: ‘Don’t go away the present till you bought a agency maintain on that subsequent department.’”

That department got here through a gathering with author Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Pleased Endings”). Clarke, who misplaced her mom as a toddler, had been kicking round an concept a couple of household shifting on from the loss of life of a mum or dad, and Thompson had been contemplating an identical idea.

Chris Haston for Selection

“What if there was a man combating the love of his life not being in his life anymore, and what that may seem like?” Thompson says. “And the way do you continue to make {that a} sitcom? I believed that may be intriguing to look at.”

NBC gave an enormous manufacturing dedication to what was first referred to as “Saving Larry,” after which “Saving Kenan,” after which “The Kenan Present.” Now it’s simply “Kenan.” The unique pilot, shot in 2019 and directed by Chris Rock, featured Thompson because the widowed father of two women and Andy Garcia as Kenan’s father-in-law.

In the end, community execs thought the present wanted extra vitality — and extra laughs. “We simply leaned into the state of affairs of my spouse passing away a little bit too heavy,” Thompson says. “It’s a lot lighter now, and that means we are able to embrace the enjoyable. All people’s conscious of the state of affairs but additionally attempting to carry me up on my two ft with pleasure, as a substitute of everyone crying collectively.”

“Pleased Endings” creator David Caspe, recognized for his rapid-fire, joke-filled scripts, was added as an govt producer. Kenan’s job was switched from a nondescript actual property gig to a TV morning present host, which opened the universe to the sort of interactions that viewers love seeing Thompson do.

“I believe the primary [pilot] was kind of a shakedown cruise,” Michaels says. “We discovered what was good about it and likewise what I believed the present wanted extra of by way of a comedy ensemble, as a result of it’s a comedy present. Sure, it’ll have emotion. However these [emotions] are coming principally since you assume it’d be humorous.”

Don Johnson was introduced in to take over as Kenan’s father-in-law, whereas the solid expanded to incorporate Redd as Kenan’s offbeat brother — a suggestion that Michaels made. (“To me it was at all times sacred floor to attempt to solid from ‘SNL’ individuals, nevertheless it was rock star Lorne making these strikes. I used to be like, ‘Hell yeah, like carry him over,’” Thompson says.)

And the solid’s riches grew from there, with Broadway star Taylor Louderman as Kenan’s co-host within the show-within-the-show, Kimrie Lewis (“Single Mother and father”) as his producer and comic Fortune Feimster — a last-minute addition — because the weathercaster.

“Thank God, they gave us the time to focus in on it,” Thompson says. “Although it’s my third time across the improvement cycle, you actually solely get one shot at it. As soon as the present launches, it’s both a hit and miss. And if it’s a miss, that’s sort of an enormous deal. It’s loads to be stressed about, however time and dealing with tremendous skilled individuals like Jackie after which bringing in David Caspe, now we really feel just like the workforce is powerful.”

A fortunately married father of two women himself, Thompson had loads of private expertise to dig into as he ready to play a TV dad. He additionally did some quiet analysis into how widowers deal with the lack of a partner — most notably, comic Patton Oswalt, whose spouse Michelle McNamara died in 2016.

“I used to be watching what Patton went via” from afar, says Thompson, who opted to not grill the comic about his expertise. “I wouldn’t know the way to interact anyone on that particular subject, particularly somebody who I like. And I’m a fan of Patton, so all the things in me is dying to ask one query. However after I first noticed him and met him, I simply gave him a large hug. Like, ‘I simply love you.’ And that was it. I couldn’t fathom even mentioning a topic like that. Nevertheless it was seeing what he stated about it naturally, studying his Instagram and totally different articles, and watching his stand-up, the place he talks about it.”

On “Kenan,” Thompson stars because the widowed dad of daughters performed by Dannah Lane (left) and Dani Lane.

Courtesy Casey Durkin/NBC

Thompson can also be acutely aware of creating certain he’s providing a correct illustration of a younger Black father on “Kenan.” It’s not misplaced on him that his present is airing on NBC, the place “The Cosby Present” broke obstacles within the Eighties for its depiction of an upper-middle-class African American household. One among Thompson’s early signature impressions was Invoice Cosby, and he starred as Fats Albert within the 2004 live-action film primarily based on Cosby’s animated character.

“In its time, ‘The Cosby Present’ was most likely one of many best exhibits that had lived,” Thompson says. “It was a present that introduced everyone collectively, and it was all constructive. It’s robust to separate the person from the artwork. That’s the factor about a number of topics recently, sadly. However what are you able to say about that topic that doesn’t wind you in a world of shit? You permit it for the historical past books. My present received’t have drama connected to it like that.”

Thompson has managed to principally keep away from drama or controversy and hold his head above water regardless of launching his profession at such an early age. “I had a really steady house life, a close-knit household,” he says. “I used to be by no means taken benefit of after I was being given these alternatives. And I by no means wished to ever entrance on my quick household, which led to not desirous to entrance on different individuals. That simply saved me simply consuming humble pie, all through the complete expertise.”

If there was one misstep in his time at “SNL,” it’s a 2013 TVGuide.com interview during which Thompson now says he was misunderstood. Requested why “SNL” hadn’t solid many Black ladies, Thompson stated, “It’s only a robust a part of the enterprise. Like in auditions, they only by no means discover ones which are prepared.”

Thompson says that what he meant to level out was that there additionally must be extra illustration of Black ladies within the coaching grounds that historically put together performers for “SNL,” together with improv troupes.

“I might by no means say something derogatory in direction of Black ladies — like, I might by no means say Black ladies aren’t humorous or something like that,” he says. “I might by no means throw in direction of my mom, sister, spouse, whoever.”

Thompson says final yr’s nationwide dialog about police brutality and systemic racism additionally led him to reassess the methods he can use his voice to impact change.

“Simply desirous to be within the struggle,” he says. “Having to struggle from a distance, as a result of I’ve to look at my family. However ensuring nevertheless I can use my platform that I might try this. Attempting to place out the fires of utmost frustration and anger and channeling that vitality into the place it may well truly make direct change, or simply taking note of Stacey Abrams generally.”

And that sense of social duty additionally consists of enjoying a task mannequin on “Kenan” whereas persevering with to do all the things he does on “SNL.” Regardless of the busy sitcom schedule, Thompson has no plans to depart “SNL” anytime quickly.

“I’ve a sure quantity I might like to get to,” he says of what number of seasons he’s aiming for. “I believe 20 is an efficient, spherical, even quantity that I’m near. I really feel like that’s in attain, but additionally it will be revered if I don’t get there. Like, 18 is ok, 19 is ok. It doesn’t actually matter. What issues is, will I’ve time for my household? There’s solely 24 hours in a day.”

Michaels can also be wonderful with permitting his expertise to stability extracurricular gigs with the mom ship. (He’s additionally an govt producer on Aidy Bryant’s Hulu comedy “Shrill,” which filmed within the fall and restricted her “SNL” display time in consequence.)

“The business lastly got here round to my mind-set, which is, why does a collection need to be 24 episodes, and why do you must go away ‘SNL’ for it?” Michaels says, including that he welcomes Thompson’s objective to succeed in not less than 20 years. “And I’m not going anyplace. I’m going to hit the 50-year mark quickly, so it’s good.”

Thompson, in the meantime, is already his subsequent bridge — producing. He was a producer on Nickelodeon’s latest “All That” revival, and now he’s bought extra formidable plans.

“I left DreamWorks at the moment doing a voiceover for a ‘Trolls’ vacation particular that’s popping out later this yr, and simply strolling across the DreamWorks campus, it’s essentially the most huge factor that’s using all of those totally different lives and actually making a mark on individuals,” he says. “Now that I’ve achieved what I’ve achieved, if there’s any sort of a method to put down a steppingstone that’s a little bit smoother than the one which’s there, then I really feel it’s my obligation to take action. In order that’s sort of my method to producing. I’ve a number of concepts up within the air, and it’d be good to drag them down into realities for individuals. That’s what I’m working towards.”