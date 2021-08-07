Kendall Jenner congratulates boyfriend Devin Booker on Olympic victory

Via Lindsey Kupfer



August 7, 2021 | 12:30 pm

Kendall Jenner is pleased with her husband who took house the gold.

The style took to Instagram to rejoice her boyfriend, NBA famous person Devin Booker, to the United States males’s basketball group took house the gold medal Saturday in Tokyo.

Posting a photograph off her TV with an image of 24-year-old Phoenix Suns participant, Jenner, 25, merely captioned the picture with a gold medal emoji.

The group defeated France within the ultimate with a win of 87-82, incomes the American citizens a fourth gold medal in a row.

Booker and Jenner first sparked romantic rumors in April 2020 after assets claimed the “Protecting Up with the Kardashians” alum used to be spending time in Arizona.

After months of denying rumors, the couple is in spite of everything went Instagram respectable on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The married couple celebrated their 12 months anniversary in June, posting snaps to mark the instance. Jenner posted a comfortable picture of the couple, whilst Booker posted a sundown picture that learn “1” with a center emoji and Kendall’s title.

Jenner, who used to be prior to now related to NBA gamers Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, has at all times been extraordinarily non-public about her love existence in comparison to her fact display siblings.

“Kendall has at all times had this line — she simply felt like she needed to be with any person for a minimum of a 12 months sooner than permitting them to be a part of the display as a result of she doesn’t at all times know what other folks’s intentions are,” an government manufacturer of “ KUWTK” not too long ago unveiled when the hit sequence got here to an finish.

