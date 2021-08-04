Kendrick Nunn Indicators Deal With Lakers In accordance To Experiences

David Lang, govt manufacturer sports activities



MIAMIA – Kendrick Nunn’s time with the Miami Warmth is over.

The guard has signed a 2-year maintain the Lakers in step with Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The deal is alleged to be price $10 million.

The Warmth at the beginning had the correct to check any bid for Nunn, however they took his qualifying bid previous Tuesday. That supposed Nunn was once now not a limited unfastened agent.

Nunn averaged 14.6 issues for the Warmth remaining season.

Nunn, 26, will now attempt to win a championship with LeBron James and the Lakers.

