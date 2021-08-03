Kendrick Nunn Leaves Miami Warmth For Los Angeles Lakers

Thanks for supporting our journalism. This newsletter is to be had completely to our subscribers, who assist fund our paintings on the Solar Sentinel.



Kendrick Nunn’s tenure with the Miami Warmth got here to an finish on Tuesday when the sophomore guard agreed to a two-year $10 million unfastened agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent showed to the South Florida Solar Sentinel.

The deal, which incorporates a second-year participant choice, got here within the wake of the withdrawal in their one-year, $4.7 million qualifying be offering that in the past made Nunn a limited unfastened agent.

Nunn, who was once having a look for a minimum of double what he was once accepting from the Lakers, discovered himself in a good marketplace after many of the NBA wage cap was once taken right through unfastened company hours.

As an alternative, he took a smaller be offering, the mid-level exception of the Lakers, to play as a part of a supporting forged for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Nunn and the Warmth fell to James, Davis and the Lakers within the 2020 NBA Finals.

Nunn joins a remodeled Lakers roster that was once additionally strengthened by means of Tuesday’s additions of Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard.

For the Warmth, Nunn’s unfastened company grew to become a gentle steadiness amid the staff’s already tight place in opposition to its $143 million exhausting prohibit. The Warmth was once given a difficult cap when a sign-and-trade deal was once reached with the Toronto Raptors for free-agent guard Kyle Lowry on Monday.

With the qualifying be offering for Nunn, the Warmth can have matched the provides from outdoor. Then again, no provides got here in right through that length.

Groups have till mid-August to unilaterally withdraw qualifying provides, and then a mutual determination is needed.

The Warmth had a identical qualification be offering for safety guard Duncan Robinson, and that supply was once changed Monday with a $90 million five-year contract firstly of the unfastened company.

Having performed maximum of his Warmth tenure as starter, Nunn was once changed by means of Goran Dragic in that position each and every of the previous two postseasons. Dragic was once additionally pressured to go away as a part of the Warmth’s machinations to procure Lowry.

Nunn completed because the runner-up to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for 2020 NBA Rookie of the 12 months, having joined the Warmth after leaving Oakland College in 2018 and beginning his NBA occupation within the G League. He then got here ahead for the Warmth within the 2019 summer season league and sooner or later gained a runway for Tyler Herro within the first spherical of 2019.

The Warmth had in the past strengthened their backcourt rotation on Monday by means of extending usual contracts with Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, after the 2 have been beneath contract as two-way avid gamers closing season.

