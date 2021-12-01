Kendriya Vidyalaya Information: Is the selection of seats going to extend in Kendriya Vidyalayas? Be informed Updates

Kendriya Vidyalaya Information: The Union Schooling Ministry on Wednesday dominated out any proposal to extend the selection of seats in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Schooling Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in respond to a written query in Rajya Sabha, mentioned, ‘KV (Kendriya Vidyalayas) At the present, there is not any such proposal to extend the selection of seats within the state. Replying to every other query, Pradhan mentioned that 122 new Kendriya Vidyalayas had been opened within the nation right through the closing 5 years.Additionally Learn – KVS Recruitment 2021: These days is the closing date to use for those quite a lot of posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya, follow quickly, you’re going to get just right wage

He mentioned, "Opening of recent KVs is a continual procedure. KVs are principally opened to cater to the learning wishes of the youngsters of Central Govt staff doing switch jobs. Those come with protection and para-military staff, central self sufficient our bodies, central public sector undertakings (PSU) persons are concerned. They're supplied with a typical program of schooling.

Additionally Learn – Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Listing: 2nd record launched for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya, know when and the place it is possible for you to to look the record