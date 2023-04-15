Kengan Ashura Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime series “Kengan Ashura,” which is based in the manga series for the same name by author Yabako Sandrovich as well as illustrator Daromeon, takes place in a parallel universe where agreements are reached through gladiator battles between champions rather than meetings and conferences.

This all started in Japan during the Edo period some centuries ago, and it has since grown to be one of the most well-liked entertainment genres worldwide.

After Tokita “Ashura” Ohma overcomes a Nogi Group fighter in an ordinary battle, Hideki Noki, the CEO for the Nogi Group, hires him. Later, Yamashita Kazuo, a salaryman, joins Ashura’s squad and serves as his manager.

Together, they negotiate the dangerous and cruel realm of gladiator battle. The show includes martial arts, blood, and constant action.

Here is every piece of information we are aware of on the release date of “Kengan Ashura”‘s third season. A new season of the Netflix martial arts animation Kengan Ashura will be released.

There was a very lengthy wait before the news was released, and there remains a long way to go until the release.

Based on the same-named manga series by Yubako Sandrovich, Larx Media animated and released the series globally on Netflix.

The martial arts animation Kengan Ashura will return for an additional season on Netflix in 2023, according to a September 2022 announcement.

Although the firm at the time didn’t reveal the release date, we now know when to anticipate seeing Kazuo Yamashita as well as Ohma Tokita back on our screens.

The image focuses on character Ohma Tokita standing bloodied and beaten with his fist outstretched and Setsuna Kiryu looming menacingly behind him, hinting at some of the violence anticipated for Season 2.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 will be available on Netflix in September, but we’ve got the primary art right here, according to the image’s text. ARE YOU Want TO REPEAT THIS DARE DEATH FIST FIGHT?”

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Release Date

On March 23, the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter page announced that Kengan Ashura would return in September 2023 for a second season.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Cast

Tatsuhisa Suzuki and Kaiji Tang respectively voice Ohma Tokita in Japanese and English. Ch (Japanese) as well as Keith Silverstein (English) provide the voices for Kazuo Yamashita, who is his manager.

Jouji Nakata and Michael C. Pizzuto respectively provide the Japanese and English voices for Hideki Nogi. Yumi Uchiyama and Erika Harlacher are the voices behind Kaede Akiyama in both Japanese and English. Hayato Kaneko (in Japanese) and Jonah Scott (in English) both provide Lihito’s voices.

Tetsu Inada and Jake Green respectively provide the Japanese and English voices for Jun Sekibayashi. Junya Enoki (in Japanese) and Bryce Papenbrook (in English) both provide their voices to Cosmo Imai. Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese) and Todd Haberkorn (English) provide the voices for Setsuna Kiry. Season 3 is anticipated to have a full cast of returning voice performers.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Trailer

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Plot

In the season’s 2 finale, Ohma battles Raian, a vicious assassin member of the Kure Clan. Niko Tokita, Ohma’s mentor and adopted father, appears to him in a vision and exhorts him to become stronger without depending on Advance.

In the end, Ohma prevails by using Niko’s approach. Kiryu is annoyed by it since he has always thought that Ohma would someday turn into a deity of catastrophe.

Because Ohma has conquered Raian, Karla arrives and demands to be married to him. At the conclusion of the episode, Ohma comforts Kazuo by noting that a man shouldn’t weep.

Ohma’s victory against Raian in the second round in the Kengan Annihilation Championship marks the end of season 2 of “Kengan Ashura.” The rest of the competition could be covered by Season 3.

Two new characters, Narushima Koga as well as Gaoh Ryuki, could show up if season 3 centres on “Kengan Omega,” which starts a year after the competition.

Martial arts is the genre of the television programme Kengan Ashura, and the plot will demonstrate why Tokita “Ashura” Ohma rose to become one of the best fighters in Japan.

In the Edo era, there were numerous gladiator arenas, and famous corporate tycoons or CEOs would employ various gladiators to force them to engage in hand-to-hand combat in these arenas.

The protagonist of the tale is Ouma Tokita, whom is attempting to establish his superior strength. If you remember, Ouma’s battle, in which she defeated Raina and advanced to the third round—the quarterfinals—was how Part 2 of the programme came to a close.

Fans are aware that these games are the world’s finest means of resolving any business issues. We may anticipate additional clashes that are targeted against us given that there are still two significant rounds to go.

We can’t wait to see whether Ouma triumphs in the Kengan competition and if Netflix can end the series before the climax; hopefully, they won’t.

There are 27 volumes in the original manga; we don’t believe this anime intends to cover the whole manga series, yet we do hope that it will cover the crucial part before the climactic showdown.