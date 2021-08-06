Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

 

Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kenisha Bharadwaj is an Indian actress and model. She is maximum well known for her paintings in television sequence like Queens Hain Hum (2016), Sasural Simar Ka (2011), and Pehredaar (2018).

Biography

Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She has two siblings. Kenisha began her occupation with the television serial Queen Hain Hum as Tanya Dev Tandon in 2016. She purchased featured throughout the television sequence Sasural Simar Ka, carried out the placement of Ananya in a episode throughout the twelve months 2017. She gave the impression throughout the television movie Pehredaar throughout the twelve months 2018. Not too long ago she carried out an very important persona in &TV’s provide Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki starring along Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.

Bio

Actual Title Kenisha Bharadwaj
Occupation Actress and model
Date of Beginning No longer Identified
Age (as in 2021) No longer Identified
Beginning Position Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Identified
School No longer Identified
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Queens Hain Hum (2016)
Queens Hain Hum (2016)
Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Ft
Weight 60 Kg
Determine Size 35-28-35
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Spare time activities Dancing and Studying

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Kenisha Bharadwaj

  • Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born and presented up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Kenisha used to be moreover part of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as Vandana Singh.

If you could have further details about Kenisha Bharadwaj. Please statement underneath we’ll up-to-the-minute within a hour.

Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for further Leisure knowledge.

The post Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.