Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kenisha Bharadwaj is an Indian actress and model. She is maximum well known for her paintings in television sequence like Queens Hain Hum (2016), Sasural Simar Ka (2011), and Pehredaar (2018).

Biography

Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She has two siblings. Kenisha began her occupation with the television serial Queen Hain Hum as Tanya Dev Tandon in 2016. She purchased featured throughout the television sequence Sasural Simar Ka, carried out the placement of Ananya in a episode throughout the twelve months 2017. She gave the impression throughout the television movie Pehredaar throughout the twelve months 2018. Not too long ago she carried out an very important persona in &TV’s provide Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki starring along Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.

Bio

Actual Title Kenisha Bharadwaj Occupation Actress and model Date of Beginning No longer Identified Age (as in 2021) No longer Identified Beginning Position Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian House The town Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Identified School No longer Identified Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Queens Hain Hum (2016)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Spare time activities Dancing and Studying

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Kenisha Bharadwaj

Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born and presented up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Kenisha used to be moreover part of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as Vandana Singh.

