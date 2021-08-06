Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Kenisha Bharadwaj is an Indian actress and model. She is maximum well known for her paintings in television sequence like Queens Hain Hum (2016), Sasural Simar Ka (2011), and Pehredaar (2018).
Biography
Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She has two siblings. Kenisha began her occupation with the television serial Queen Hain Hum as Tanya Dev Tandon in 2016. She purchased featured throughout the television sequence Sasural Simar Ka, carried out the placement of Ananya in a episode throughout the twelve months 2017. She gave the impression throughout the television movie Pehredaar throughout the twelve months 2018. Not too long ago she carried out an very important persona in &TV’s provide Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki starring along Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Kenisha Bharadwaj
|Occupation
|Actress and model
|Date of Beginning
|No longer Identified
|Age (as in 2021)
|No longer Identified
|Beginning Position
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|No longer Identified
|School
|No longer Identified
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Queens Hain Hum (2016)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 5″ Ft
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Determine Size
|35-28-35
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Spare time activities
|Dancing and Studying
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Kenisha Bharadwaj
- Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born and presented up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
- Kenisha used to be moreover part of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as Vandana Singh.
