Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Kenisha Bharadwaj is an Indian actress and type. She is most renowned for her paintings in tv collection like Queens Hain Hum (2016), Sasural Simar Ka (2011), and Pehredaar (2018).
Biography
Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She has two siblings. Kenisha started her occupation with the tv serial Queen Hain Hum as Tanya Dev Tandon in 2016. She were given featured within the tv collection Sasural Simar Ka, performed the position of Ananya in a episode within the yr 2017. She gave the impression within the tv film Pehredaar within the yr 2018. Lately she performed the most important persona in &TV’s display Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki starring along Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Kenisha Bharadwaj
|Career
|Actress and type
|Date of Beginning
|Now not Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Beginning Position
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Queens Hain Hum (2016)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 5″ Toes
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|35-28-35
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing and Studying
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Kenisha Bharadwaj
- Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born and taken up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
- Kenisha used to be additionally a part of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as Vandana Singh.
