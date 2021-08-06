Kenisha Bharadwaj (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kenisha Bharadwaj is an Indian actress and type. She is most renowned for her paintings in tv collection like Queens Hain Hum (2016), Sasural Simar Ka (2011), and Pehredaar (2018).

Biography

Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She has two siblings. Kenisha started her occupation with the tv serial Queen Hain Hum as Tanya Dev Tandon in 2016. She were given featured within the tv collection Sasural Simar Ka, performed the position of Ananya in a episode within the yr 2017. She gave the impression within the tv film Pehredaar within the yr 2018. Lately she performed the most important persona in &TV’s display Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki starring along Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.

Bio

Actual Title Kenisha Bharadwaj
Career Actress and type
Date of Beginning Now not Recognized
Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized
Beginning Position Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized
Faculty Now not Recognized
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Queens Hain Hum (2016)
Queens Hain Hum (2016)
Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes
Weight 60 Kg
Determine Dimension 35-28-35
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Leisure pursuits Dancing and Studying

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Boyfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Kenisha Bharadwaj

  • Kenisha Bharadwaj used to be born and taken up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Kenisha used to be additionally a part of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya as Vandana Singh.

You probably have extra information about Kenisha Bharadwaj. Please remark under we can up to date inside of a hour.

