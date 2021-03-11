Kenneth Branagh to Direct Bee Gees Movie for Paramount

Kenneth Branagh has been tapped to direct the upcoming Bee Gees biopic for Paramount Photos.

The film will heart on the life and occasions of the genre-spanning band, following the common-or-garden beginnings of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb into their journey to pop superstardom. Following their first No. 1 hit “How Can You Mend a Damaged Coronary heart,” the Bee Gees went on to write and carry out a whole bunch of widespread songs and labored on the soundtrack for the 1977 movie “Saturday Night time Fever.”

Ben Elton is writing the script for the still-untitled biopic.

The band was the topic of a latest HBO documentary titled “How Can You Mend a Damaged Coronary heart,” which was directed by Frank Marshall. Barry Gibb, the one surviving member of the band, was interviewed for the doc; Maurice died in 2003 and Robin in 2012.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Leisure is producing the movie with “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King by way of GK Movies and the manufacturing firm Sister. Barry Gibb will function govt producer.

Branagh has a number of films within the works, together with British drama “Belfast” and “Demise on the Nile,” the sequel to his 2017 whodunit “Homicide on the Orient Specific.” His latest credit embrace “Artemis Fowl,” 2015’s “Cinderella” that includes Lily James and Marvel’s “Thor” with Chris Hemsworth.

Branagh has obtained 5 Oscar nominations, together with finest director and actor for “Henry V,” tailored screenplay for “Hamlet” and supporting actor for “My Week With Marilyn.” He received an Emmy for lead actor in a TV film for “Conspiracy” and landed nods for “Shackleton,” “Heat Springs” and “Wallander.”