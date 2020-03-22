Kenny Rogers Remembered by His Publicist of 15 Years (Guest Column)

Keith Hagan of SKH Music is a veteran music publicist who labored with Kenny Rogers for 15 years (the 2 are pictured above). Under, Hagan shares some recollections of Rogers, who handed away Friday on the age of 81.

They are saying you must by no means meet your heroes, however apparently “they” by no means met Kenny Rogers. I had the good fortune and pleasure of working with the legendary singer as his publicist since 2005.

He offered extra albums and had extra radio hits than anybody may realistically depend. He was the primary artist to convey nation music to stadiums. He had success in movie, tv and even onstage together with his Christmas musical; he revealed books of his pictures and an autobiography, amongst many, many different skilled accomplishments — however even with all of his success, he was actually one of the nicest human beings you could possibly ever hope to know.

Via the years (see what I did there?), I witnessed numerous celebrities who encountered him at tv tapings, award reveals and different occasions — and cease lifeless of their tracks in awe and admiration.

When Stephen Colbert entered the backstage room the place Kenny was ready earlier than an interview about his 2012 autobiography, “Luck or One thing Like It,” he walked in with out saying a phrase and easily started singing a deep album minimize from Kenny’s 1960s band, the First Version (I want I may keep in mind which track).

“Mr. Rogers, it’s such an honor to satisfy you,” Colbert remarked, earlier than launching into recollections of how typically his household listened to these early albums whereas he was rising up. Kenny was not solely gracious and flattered that Colbert knew his work so properly — he completed singing the track with him.

The Roots, led by strolling musical encyclopedia Questlove, had been tremendous excited when Kenny agreed to carry out his first main hit, the psychedelic-era track “Simply Dropped In (To See What Situation My Situation Was In),” which loved a second life when it was featured in a dream sequence of the Coen Brothers’ 1998 movie “The Large Lebowski.” Kenny, gamely joined in, regardless that, as he stated with fun, “I haven’t sung that third verse in so lengthy I don’t even keep in mind the phrases!”

He had many, many celeb pals, significantly Dolly Parton — I’ll always remember the sound of the 2 of them laughing collectively — and Lionel Richie, who he first met in 1979, and whose track “Woman” grew to become a significant hit for Kenny the next yr. They reunited for a brand new model of the track on Richie’s 2012 album “Tuskegee,” and when Kenny performed a headlining set on the Bonnaroo pageant that yr, Lionel joined him for a shock look. Backstage, a Spin reporter requested me if he may interview the 2 of them collectively. I instructed him all he needed to do was sit there with the 2 of them laughing it up, and the story would write itself.

Rogers: “I requested him to put in writing me a track, and he stated he didn’t actually do this. So I instructed him it could promote 5 million copies, and properly, that modified his thoughts.”

Richie: [Laughs] “I stated I’d be proper over. After I did present up it was so unusual as a result of I had by no means pitched a track earlier than.”

Rogers: “He involves me and says he tried to do that track with the Commodores. He begins taking part in ‘Woman,’ and I instructed him I couldn’t consider they turned that track down!”

Richie: “All I actually performed had been the primary few notes, and he simply appears and tells me to complete it and meet him within the studio in every week.”

Rogers: “So we’re within the studio and I’m doing the primary verse and I’m trying to…”

Richie: “Oh, I knew he was going to convey this up!”

Rogers: “I’m saying, ‘The place’s the second verse?’ Then somebody tells me ‘Lionel’s within the rest room writing it as a result of he works finest underneath stress.’” [Laughter]

Richie: “Do you hear what he’s saying? Do you hear what he’s saying to the world? Properly, it’s true!” (Learn the complete interview right here.)

At present I misplaced one of my closest pals 💔A lot laughter so many adventures to recollect, my coronary heart is damaged… My prayers exit to Kenny’s Household.🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lbwFffeYq — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 21, 2020

That very same yr, Kenny carried out at England’s huge Glastonbury Competition, in its “Legends” slot. Backstage, he turned to me and stated, “How’s it wanting on the market? Do you assume there’s going to be a crowd?”

There was a sea of humanity, so far as the attention may see, ready for him to take the stage.

He was an avid photographer and compiled some of his photos right into a 1987 e book known as “Your Associates and Mine: A Assortment of 80 Pictures” that featured his pictures of Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, and lots of others, together with then-President Ronald Reagan. He as soon as recalled to me the day he went to the White Home to {photograph} Reagan. As he was establishing, he turned to the Secret Service brokers within the room and stated, “Now, that is the place I’d wish to shoot the president.”

The brokers shortly reminded Kenny to watch out together with his selection of phrases.

However as fashionable as he grew to become, he was at all times a rustic artist first: It actually meant the world to him when the Nation Music Corridor of Fame lastly inducted him, as did the various awards he obtained from the CMAs, ACMs and CMT. He stated many occasions, “Nation music tells you the place you might be whenever you begin, takes you on a journey and leaves you off with an emotion on the finish.”

In 2011, a star-studded live performance particular was launched known as “Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years” (an A&E “Biography” documentary on him is premiering subsequent month). Throughout a short interview we did for the press supplies to accompany it, he stated, “When this was first proposed to me as a 50-year celebration, one thing about that sounded ultimate and I didn’t need that, so I urged we name it ‘The First 50 Years,’” he recalled.

“I’ll inform you this,” he concluded. “The ‘First 50 Years’ TV present is gonna be superior. However the subsequent 50 years TV present is gonna be a bitch.”

It’s been an honor, sir…

Keith Hagan

SKH Music