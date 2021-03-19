Kenny Wayne Shepherd Has Nomination Rescinded Over Confederate Imagery

UPDATED: Kenny Wayne Shepherd is not a contender for this yr’s Blues Music Awards, on account of controversy over his “Dukes of Hazzard” reproduction automotive and its Confederate flag imagery, which had been just lately been referred to as out by involved and offended members of the sponsoring Blues Basis group.

The Blues Basis additionally introduced that Ken Shepherd, the artist’s father, has been requested to step down as a member of its board of administrators.

The strikes adopted statements from distinguished figures within the blues group who indicated they deliberate to dissociate themselves from the org due to the kudos this yr for Shepherd, a earlier Blues Awards winner. Muddy Waters’ daughter, Mercy Morganfield, had stated she was resigning from the board due to the assist for Shepherd. Supporting Morganfield, Kim Wilson, well-known for his work with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, stated he had requested for his personal nominations to be rescinded.

Nonetheless, Shepherd stated late Thursday afternoon that he had seen the errors of his methods “years in the past” and had mothballed the “Dukes” automotive and its flag, agreeing that the imagery was hurtful to Blacks and that he apologized for having perpetuated it.

Shepherd had as soon as courted publicity for having a Dodge Charger constructed into a duplicate of the “Normal Lee” automotive from the 1979-85 sequence, which included a Confederate flag painted on the roof. The present and its signature automobile have continued to be well-liked amongst giant swaths of Southerners to the current day. He had additionally posed with a guitar that adopted the brand and imagery of the custom-made automotive he had dubbed the “Xtreme Lee.”

In an announcement despatched to Selection late Thursday, Shepherd stated: “I’ve simply discovered that the Govt Committee of the Blues Basis Board of Administrators has made the choice to rescind my nomination for the 2021 Blues Rock Artist of the 12 months award. We have now been informed this choice has been made as a result of In current days, considerations have been raised concerning one of many vehicles in my muscle automotive assortment.

“The automotive was constructed 17 years in the past as a duplicate and homage to the long-lasting automotive within the tv sequence ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’” the musician continued. “That CBS present was one of many highest rated and hottest applications of its period and like hundreds of thousands of others, I watched it each week. Within the present, one of many central ‘characters’ was a muscle automotive which displayed a accomplice flag on its roof. Years in the past I put that automotive in everlasting storage and a while in the past, I made the choice to completely cowl the flag on my automotive as a result of it was utterly in opposition to my values and offensive to the African American group which created the music I really like a lot and I apologize to anybody that I’ve unintentionally damage due to it.”

Shepherd concluded, “I need to make one thing very clear and unequivocal; I condemn and stand in full opposition to all types of racism and oppression and all the time have.”

Though Shepherd says he put the automotive below cowl years in the past, some who’ve been elevating the difficulty within the blues group say pictures and movies selling the automotive have solely been deleted from social media in current days.

In a 2015 profile of the automobile within the Wall Avenue Journal, Shepherd had stated that individuals of all races liked the automotive. “The accomplice flag might be controversial, however not on this case,” Shepherd informed the WSJ on the time. “I get thumbs up from everyone, no matter race. The African-American group created the music that I play; racism will not be part of my DNA.” He informed the Wall Avenue Journal’s reporter that he bought the thought to construct a duplicate utilizing a classic Dodge after seeing the same recreation at his good friend Child Rock’s home. “The horn performs the primary notes of ‘I Want I Was in Dixie’s Land,’ identical to the TV automotive,” he stated.

The warmth that was on the Blues Basis to distance itself from Shepherd got here largely as the results of a protracted Fb publish by Morganfield, which got here below the title “The Approach My Daddy Seems At a White Man Profitable a Blues Basis Music Award Whereas Waving A F*****g Confederate Flag.” Though her message was subsequently deleted from Fb — with many claiming she’d been censored by the social media web site (Selection couldn’t attain Morganfield for remark) — her message was subsequently picked up and reposted by many within the blues group.

“The Blues Basis has rescinded Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s 2021 Blues Music Awards (BMA) nomination for Greatest Blues/Rock Artist,” the org stated in an announcement Thursday. “The choice to rescind the nomination was primarily based upon persevering with revelations of representations of the Confederate flag on Shepherd’s ‘Normal Lee’ automotive, guitars and elsewhere. The Blues Basis has additionally requested Ken Shepherd, father of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, to step down as a member of its Board of Administrators. The Blues Basis states that it’s resolute in its dedication to purposefully deal with racism and contribute to a extra equitable blues group.”

In her Fb publish, Morganfield wrote, “Blues Basis — have y’all misplaced your minds? It has come to my consideration {that a} winner of the Blues Basis Award for Greatest Blues One thing or Different proudly displayed a Confederate Flag on his social media pages, drove round with it on his fucking automotive. When this was identified to the Blues Basis the official assertion is ‘We’re not a political group.’ What do you all suppose the Blues is at its core? At its foundational roots? If not political? The sort of shit isn’t just pissing off Black folks; it’s pissing off plenty of white individuals who perceive the blues at a deeper stage than ‘a white man growling out what he thinks appears like Howling Wolf.’”

Morganfield continued, “Daddy’s biggest riot was refusing to return to Mississippi to carry out. He prevented the Confederate Flag- worshipping southern states altogether. That was then and that is now. What’s y’all’s excuse? Why haven’t y’all descended on the Blues Basis in droves and demand they rescind that award to that motherfucking racist?”

Towards the top of Morganfield’s assertion, she added that she had resigned from the board, saying she “didn’t have the bandwidth to handle board participation after my brother and grandmother’s deaths. I actually imagine my wyte and blk (sic) colleagues on the board have the most effective intentions to ‘do the appropriate factor.’ I additionally imagine progressive voices, like mine, are sometimes suppressed by previous fart ass members who’ve finished the identical factor, the identical method, for 20+ years and gained’t hear that their child they created in 1981 not suits the invoice in 2021.”

Kim Wilson picked up Morganfield’s ball and ran with it, writing, “This was dropped at my consideration right now. I’m fucking furious! Is that this actually 2021? As of this second I’m out of any blues award competitors! I’m having them take me off the poll completely! I’ve labored with the masters all my life! Muddy was particularly beneficiant and an amazing good friend.”

Reached for remark late Thursday, Wilson stated the Blues Basis had finished the appropriate factor, and he was not offended with the group. “I informed my supervisor to name” the Blues Basis, Wilson stated, “and if it’s true they rescinded it, then they don’t have to rescind mine.”

Wilson (who sang on Thunderbirds blues-rock hits together with “Tuff Enuff”) added, “I really feel dangerous for him, however he made a giant mistake in buying that automotive. They’ve informed me now that he has (coated up) the automotive years in the past. I don’t know what to really feel about that. However there’s no room for systemic racism anyplace, and particularly within the blues music area… I performed with Mercy’s dad and he was a giant mentor of mine, together with virtually each grasp and inventor of blues music, particularly from late ‘40s on, the individuals who actually invented the music. I’ve been enjoying this music for over 50 years. Mercy wrote the piece, and I simply used my voice to additional her trigger. But it surely’s everyone’s trigger, or it needs to be, not less than.” Wilson added that he has been joyful to see a Black girl on the helm of the Blues Basis.

Three days earlier, the Blues Basis had responded with a normal anti-racism assertion that didn’t instantly deal with the Shepherd controversy, which didn’t go far in quieting the restlessness. “The Blues Basis unequivocally condemns all types and expressions of racism, together with all symbols related to white supremacy and the degradation of individuals of coloration. We are going to maintain ourselves in addition to all blues musicians, followers, organizations, and members of the music trade accountable for racist actions and encourage concrete commitments to acknowledge and redress the ensuing ache.”

As is perhaps anticipated with the style, the overwhelming majority of nominees for this yr’s Blues Awards are Black (see a listing of nominees right here), as is true of the roster of dwelling and lifeless greats slated to be inducted into the Blues Corridor of Fame this summer time (listed right here). The Basis’s full assertion about Shepherd might be learn right here.

CORRECTION: An earlier model of this story stated Shepherd had used the “Xtreme Lee” branding on a product line that included parts of the flag. Whereas the musician had been photographed with a branded guitar, reps say there was by no means an “Xtreme Lee” product model.