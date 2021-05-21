Kentaro Miura, writer of Berserk, dies at 54

The sorrowful information of the demise of Kentaro Miura on the age of 54 on Might 6, 2021. It used to be no longer till this week when the inside track used to be launched formally. Has been the Berserk account on Twitter, manga of which he used to be the writer, who has warned in regards to the unhappy truth.

[Report of the death of Professor Kentaro Miura]

Dr. Kentaro Miura, the writer of “Berserk”, gave up the ghost on Might 6, 2021 because of acute aortic dissection. We wish to categorical our utmost recognize and gratitude to Dr. Miura’s portray paintings and pray for his soul.

Might 20, 2021 Hakusensha Co., Ltd. Younger Animal Editorial Division

He is without doubt one of the most valuable and loved manga authors in all of historical past, influencing creators from all walks of existence for many years.. Berserk, the most efficient recognized paintings of Kentaro Miura’s profession, premiered in 1989 and, sadly, the writer will depart it unfinished.

This similar summer season the 8th quantity of Berserk can be printed, however his enthusiasts around the globe really feel a deep disappointment to understand that his writer will be unable to proceed to form the paintings. The reason for demise has no longer been launched.

Kentaro Miura used to be additionally carefully related to different cultural facets akin to video video games, taking part within the building of titles set or based totally without delay on his paintings. He’s additionally recognized to have served as nice inspiration for creators like Hidetaka Miyazaki in such respected franchises as Darkish Souls.

From IGN we be apologetic about the demise of Kentaro Miura, one of the most nice figures in our historical past. We ship a large hug to his circle of relatives, pals and enthusiasts around the globe. His paintings will stay with us ceaselessly.