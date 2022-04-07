Kentaro Miura’s manga is everywhere

A man who defies death by wielding a weapon so large and blunt that it could hardly be considered a sword: rather, it was a huge piece of iron. And above that, a dark, oppressive world; also introspective. One that explores the purpose of life, destiny, the nature of the human being or divine figures. You will hardly find another manga as stimulating and inspiring as Berserk, de Kentaro Miura. The Japanese artist passed away in May 2021, but his legacy still lives on in countless works in which he has impacted in various ways.

In the specific field of video games, the most notorious case is undoubtedly Dark Souls; although the odyssey of Guts extends throughout the recent RPGs of Hidetaka Miyazaki and the rest of FromSoftware’s talents. But he is not the only one, not at all. The Internet knows it well: there are many inspired video games by Berserk. It’s nearly impossible to list everyone who’s taken cues from the characters, ideas, or motivations behind the dogmatic original manga—we’d have to include trifles like the size of Monster Hunter’s weapons, for example. But we can cite great obvious cases.

The mythos by FromSoftware

We have so much to talk about in this regard, that I would give for a short book. As this is not the ideal place to talk about the subject, I refer you to an article by fellow Adrián Suárez, who synthesized in 3DJuegos the foundational parallels that exist between Berserk and Dark Souls. It may be a heavy reading, but also really interesting: the world of Miura touches everything, from the dark marks that bind our protagonists to a terrible life to artistic maxims such as the swords stuck in the ground that decorate the dead battlefields or the sky in the limbo of Dark Souls III. It’s worth adding that beyond this series, it’s also easy to find inspirations or references in Bloodborne, Sekiro or the more recent Elden Ring. Let’s think about some examples.

Guts is represented through Blaidd, Gael or Artorias. Maliketh’s armor, who guards the Death rune, is similar to Berserker’s.

is represented through Blaidd, Gael or Artorias. Maliketh’s armor, who guards the Death rune, is similar to Berserker’s. As a result of that, Blaidd and Ranni remember Guts and Danann.

Sekiro has a relationship with the Owl similar to Guts and Gambino .

. Bloodborne’s interdimensional beasts aren’t too far off from the overlapping reality it invokes the hand of God.

Ubiquitous in Final Fantasy





You may have already noticed this, but the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII are inspired by the complicated relationship that une a Guts con Griffith. More specifically, the former is represented through Cloud Strife—his last name means “fight,” for that matter—both because of his determination, his iconic sword, and even the reality they face. From his side, Sephiroth has the deadly elegance of his alter egothe leader of the Band of the Hawk who later achieves a higher status with the name Femto. He also inherits the haughty character, the sword finer and just as capable as his rival’s, and even a similar hair color.

And there is the thing? Not at all, among many other things we have the recognized fact that the dark Knight from Final Fantasy XIV is based on Guts’ Berserker armor. “It’s unfathomable how much he influenced everyone. It’s a very unfortunate loss,” director Naoki Yoshida told PC Gamer about Miura’s passing. At that time, the community came together to pay tribute to the creative wearing the armor in major cities. Even the character’s poses have been copied over and over again. oh! You also have a long list of similarities between Final Fantasy Tactics and Berserk, per u/walterbennet (Reddit).

Hideaki Itsuno y Yoko Taro

Some of the directors behind the most successful Japanese games of recent times have taken good note of the things that made Berserk great. Itsuno, for example, replicated the look of the Beherit (or “belehit” in Spanish) on the blue orbs you collect in Devil May Cry to increase Dante’s maximum health. In Dragon’s Dogma, the design of some enemies, their animations or more subtle things like the size fantasy represented through camera angles or behaviors during combat prove to have been inspired by Berserk; in such a way that, for example, the devil is quite faithful to the Nosferatu Zodd Skin when he transforms into a beast.

Some additional curious details.

mercedes is like Yawn in clothing, fighting and personality.

in clothing, fighting and personality. Elysion remembers Vargas physically and in their clandestine operations.

physically and in their clandestine operations. Grigori stealing the Arisen’s heart resembles Guts’ fate.

Bonus: the Gryphic Victory weapon could reference Guts and Griffith.





You’ve probably heard of Yoko Taro recently, following her success with NieR: Automata. But the eccentric creative who always wears the Emil mask has been mimicking Berserk’s footsteps long before, with Drakengard. The main hero of it, Cain, not only does he wield a huge sword like Guts, but he also has a biblical name—one of the key themes of the original manga. Even Guts’s sword coexists with the first NieR.