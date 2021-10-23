Kenti Robles, Real Madrid star, demands greater dissemination of women in sport

Kenti Robles is the first Mexican footballer to play for Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter / @ KentiRobles)

Successes have accompanied her throughout her career. Her talent in the defensive zone has taken her to the military in the best clubs in Spain. Passed by Barcelona and for him Atlético de Madrid, clubs where he won everything. Now develop a new story in the Real Madrid, being the first mexican in playing for said team. Is about City of Robles, a marvel of Mexican sports that has not had the dissemination it deserves.

One day after the friendly match between the women’s team of Mexico and of Argentina, one of the most emblematic players of the Azteca team spoke about the inequality that exists in the media. It was Kenti Robles, the leader of the Mexican defense, who made public his disappointment with the publicity that there has been in Mexico about his career.

“There is a huge difference,” acknowledged the central defender in an interview with Record. in addition, made it clear that this is not a unique position, but that she shares it with her wardrobe mates. In fact, she commented that the problem is not exclusive to Mexico, but to other countries where the sporting achievements of women are not highlighted either.

The Mexican Women’s National Team will face Argentina in a friendly match next Saturday, October 22. (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The merengue footballer, aware of the track record she holds and the level of football she plays at, made a comparison to make her point clear. She said that, despite everything she has achieved, most of the population of Mexico does not know her, while if a soccer player gets a different haircut, it becomes a trend.

To put us in perspective, Kenti Robles made history last month. On that occasion, Real Madrid Femenil played their first game of UEFA Champions League in history, as premises in the Alfredo Di Stéfano. The team fell 0-1 to him Manchester City until minute 90.

It was at that moment when he made use of his experience, began the play from the back of the court, crossed the right wing and scored the equalizer (1-1). Beyond equality, she was the first footballer to score a goal in the Champions League for the merengue team.

Parallel, Paul pogba, player of the Manchester United, He posted on social networks his new haircut before the game before Villarreal. In this way, the court of the French soccer player was given more diffusion in the media than the historical one of the Mexican. And this was an example of multiple situations in which similar acts have occurred.

“The media must begin to give the importance it deserves everything we achieve,” said Robles.

The new project of the women’s national team has Kenti Robles as a cornerstone in defense. (Photo: Twitter / @ KentiRobles)

Despite everything, the player assures that she is not upset because she is not talked about on social networks. She specified that what she has achieved is for her and her family. Alluding to what can be said about her, she stressed, the only thing that matters to her is the opinion of her family, her teammates and her coaches, not criticism.

For her part, she continues with great performances in Europe. Last week he was instrumental in Real Madrid’s 5-0 victory over him Breidablik from Iceland. In this meeting, he gave a lecture on how to break defensive lines with long passes from the bottom and also demonstrated his ability to center the ball and find his teammates in the rival area.

She made it clear that the little publicity about the achievements of women in sport must end. For now, she is concentrating on her football, with her sights set on the next game she will face with the Mexican National Team.

