Kenya Barris Breaks Down Re-Airing ‘Black-ish’ Juneteenth Episode – Variety

Amid widespread civil unrest, many within the U.S. are studying in regards to the vacation of Juneteenth for the primary time. The day commemorates when the final slaves within the Confederacy had been liberated in 1865 and has gone on to mark a celebration of the top of slavery within the U.S. normally.

Main as much as this yr’s Juneteenth, ABC determined to re-air the episode of “Black-ish” devoted to the vacation on June. Within the musical episode, Dre (Anthony Anderson) is upset that there aren’t sufficient holidays celebrating Black individuals in America. He thus enlists Aloe Blacc to jot down a music to lift consciousness about Juneteenth.

In keeping with sequence creator Kenya Barris, the choice to re-air the episode was totally ABC’s.

“I used to be actually, actually, actually completely happy that they did it,” Barris mentioned in an interview with Variety. “To me, that is without doubt one of the most vital issues that I’ve ever been part of.”

Karey Burke, the president of ABC Leisure, informed Variety that the thought to rebroadcast “Juneteenth” and one other episode, “Hope,” about police violence, got here from colleagues of hers who had been at ABC when these episodes first aired.

“I had seen them as a viewer and a fan, however they had been earlier than my time right here,” Burke mentioned. “I’m so proud to be part of the choice to re-air them. I believe they’re unbelievably highly effective episodes of tv. They’re required viewing. We truly despatched a hyperlink round to the Juneteenth episode to everybody at ABC Leisure upfront of Friday’s vacation.”

Barris mentioned that, rising up, he didn’t take Juneteenth significantly.

“I type of took it as a joke,” he says. “Then I thought of it sooner or later. I’m like, ‘This nation was constructed on the backs of free labor of an oppressed and enslaved regime.’ You recognize what I’m saying? Who had been taken from their land. I really feel like why would we pop fireworks and eat hotdogs on July 4th when everyone wasn’t unbiased? How is that Independence Day? I actually began understanding. It doesn’t imply to do away with Independence Day, however this must be a nationwide vacation.”

Barris says that he plans to celebrated the day by not working and “in all probability have some conversations with some individuals.” The facility of constructing it a nationwide vacation could be to start out a dialog, Barris says. “It makes your children ask, ‘Why is that this a vacation?’ You need to say, ‘Let me let you know why it’s a vacation,’ and you must actually get into it.”