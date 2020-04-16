Inaugurating “Black-ish” producer Kenya Barris’ preserve Netflix, “#blackAF” is as messy as its title — an unwieldy, self-indulgent show whereby Barris, comparable to Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” performs a mannequin of himself. It’s every a drained thought and an awkwardly constructed one, one factor that cute hashtags and the occasional suave Hollywood/L.A. reference cannot restore.
Kenya Barris goes from ‘Black-ish’ to ‘#blackAF’ with his Netflix debut
April 16, 2020
