General News

Kenya Barris in Talks to Be Part of New ViacomCBS Venture

October 31, 2020
1 Min Read

Kenya Barris is presently in talks to be an element of a brand new enterprise at ViacomCBS, in accordance to a supply aware of the scenario, one in which he could be an fairness companion.

Per the supply, ViacomCBS is in “severe talks” to launch a brand new studio that will be overseen by BET Networks president Scott Mills and CBS chief artistic officer and Showtime CEO David Nevins.

Deadline first reported the information.

The transfer would imply that Barris may need to exit his three-year, $100 million Netflix deal early. The “Black-ish” creator inked the deal in mid-2018 after departing ABC Studios, and through his time at Netflix has created “#blackAF,” which was renewed for a second season in June, and government produced sketch comedy collection “Astronomy Membership,” the latter of which was canceled after one season. “#blackAF” was Barris’ first present to be produced below his overll deal on the streamer.

Netflix declined to touch upon the information.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.