Kenya Barris in Talks to Be Part of New ViacomCBS Venture

Kenya Barris is presently in talks to be an element of a brand new enterprise at ViacomCBS, in accordance to a supply aware of the scenario, one in which he could be an fairness companion.

Per the supply, ViacomCBS is in “severe talks” to launch a brand new studio that will be overseen by BET Networks president Scott Mills and CBS chief artistic officer and Showtime CEO David Nevins.

Deadline first reported the information.

The transfer would imply that Barris may need to exit his three-year, $100 million Netflix deal early. The “Black-ish” creator inked the deal in mid-2018 after departing ABC Studios, and through his time at Netflix has created “#blackAF,” which was renewed for a second season in June, and government produced sketch comedy collection “Astronomy Membership,” the latter of which was canceled after one season. “#blackAF” was Barris’ first present to be produced below his overll deal on the streamer.

Netflix declined to touch upon the information.