Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams Team for Netflix Doc on Ben Crump

Netflix has ordered a documentary function primarily based on the life and profession of civil rights legal professional Ben Crump, Selection has realized.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary shall be directed and produced by Nadia Hallgren, who not too long ago acquired two Emmy nominations for her work on Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary “Changing into.” Kenya Barris will produce by way of Khalabo Ink Society, whereas Roger Ross Williams will produce underneath his One Story Up Productions banner. Lauren Cioffi may also produce, with Geoff Martz govt producing.

The doc will look at numerous Crump’s previous and present instances, his influence on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his household. The founder and principal proprietor of Ben Crump Regulation, he first gained recognition whereas representing the household of Trayvon Martin and is at present working with the households of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd. His different shoppers embody the households of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Nakia Jones, Danny Ray Thomas, Stephon Clark, in addition to the residents of Flint, Michigan.

This marks the most recent Netflix venture for Barris, who’s at present underneath a wealthy total cope with the streamer. Earlier this 12 months, he debuted the mockumentary sequence “#BlackAF,” through which he stars as a fictionalized model of himself. The present was renewed for a second season in June. Additionally at Netflix, Barris has teamed with Child Cudi for the animated sequence “Entergalactic,” primarily based on Cudi’s upcoming album of the identical identify.

Williams gained the Academy Award for finest documentary, quick topics together with Elinor Burkett for his work on “Music by Prudence” in 2010. He was nominated once more in 2017 for finest documentary function together with Julie Goldman for “Life, Animated.” He’s additionally a two-time Emmy nominee.

Along with her work on “Changing into,” Hallgren is knwon for her documentary quick “After Maria” and the documentary sequence “She’s the Ticket.” As a cinematographer, she has labored on initiatives like “Motherland,” “Trapped,” and “Hassle the Water.”

(Pictured: Ben Crump)