Kenya is mobilising against coronavirus – but like the rest of Africa we need help | Kennedy Odede

Homegrown efforts are boosting preparedness, nonetheless they need to be bolstered sooner than the pandemic gathers energy

When Covid-19 hits Africa, do we be ready? This was as soon as concept just one month in the previous. Now, as circumstances climb, we’re braced for impact.

As a result of the catastrophe deepens on the earth’s largest economies, taking up many of the media bandwidth, Africa occasionally makes the headlines. In international info outlets, the principle of catastrophe in Africa is met with resignation, not outrage. It’s just about as if the media perceives catastrophe as the established order in Africa, one factor anticipated. Unavoidable.

