Kenyan Lucy Cheruiyot set a new record in the Mexico City Marathon

Kenyan Lucy Cheruiyot she ran alone from the start to win this Sunday the Mexico City Marathon with a record of 2:27:22 and more than two kilometers ahead of the Ethiopian Alene Shewarge.

Cheruiyot (2h 27:22), Shewarge (2h 37:03) and Kenyan Leah Jewitow (2h 40:34) shared the first three places in the competition, which was held again after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

In the first few meters, Cheruiyot went ahead unopposed and already at kilometer 10, which passed in 33:17 minutes, she had a difference in favor of almost three minutes over Shewarge and Mexican Isabel Oropeza, who later couldn’t stand the pace.

The leader kept pace and halfway through the route she clocked 1h 11:46, with more than a kilometer of advantage.

Although he slowed down and couldn’t fulfill his purpose of running with negative sets (faster second half), Cheruiyot increased the lead because the Ethiopian slowed down.

Without pressure, Lucy crossed the finish line without even accelerating in a show of great sporting form in a competition with a high degree of difficulty due to the altitude, 2,240 meters above sea level.

The Kenyan greatly improved the mark of 2h 33:27, set two years ago by her compatriot Vivian Kiplagat.

In the men’s event, Darío Castro recovered from a hamstring strain and beat his compatriot Eloy Sánchez, in an emotionless final in which the two Mexicans refused to finish.

EFE / Mario Guzmán



Castro won with 2:14:51, followed by Sánchez (2:14:52), followed by Kenyan Rogers Ondati (2:17:34).

After the half, Castro and Sánchez did teamwork and left Ondiati behind. They looked strong with the promise of a great duel in the finals, but before 35, Castro complained of pain and was delayed eight seconds.

Eloy Sánchez wasted the opportunity to finish on the contrary that he reached around 37, after which they signed peace, talked, shared the hydration and only needed to hold hands when crossing the line. Darío was declared the winner, a second faster, by putting his foot in first than his friend.

It was the first triumph of a Mexican since 2009, when Edilberto Méndez was the monarch.

In the wheelchair competition, Colombian Luis Francisco San Clemente won the men’s contest with a time of 1h 34 and Mexican Ivón Reyes won the women’s event.

Classifications:

Feminine:

.1. Lucy Cheruiyot (KEN) 2h 27:22

.2. Amare Shewarge (ETH) 2h 37:03

.3. Leah Jebiwot (KEN) 2h 40:34

.4. Sandra Rosas (COL) 2h 43:56

.5. Argentina Valdepeñas (MEX) 2h 44:08

Masculine:

.1. Darío Castro (MEX) 2h 14:51

.2. Eloy Sánchez (MEX) 2h 14:52

.3. Rodgers Ondati (KEN) 2h 17:31

.4. Jorge Cruz (MEX) 2h 18:36

.5. José A. Uribe (MEX) 2h 19:09.

