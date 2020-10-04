Kenzo Takada Useless: Fashion Designer Was 81

Kenzo Takada, dressmaker and founding father of the model Kenzo, has died in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, from COVID-19. He was 81.

Takada’s dying was confirmed Sunday morning by a publish on the Kenzo model Fb web page.

“For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic character within the style business – at all times infusing creativity and colour into the world,” the publish reads. “At this time, his optimism, zest for all times and generosity proceed to be pillars of our Maison. He shall be tremendously missed and at all times remembered.”

Kenzo’s artistic director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, additionally remembered Takada with an Instagram tribute, writing “His wonderful power, kindness, expertise and smile have been contagious. His kindred spirit will stay without end.”

Born in Himeji, Japan, on Feb. 27, 1939, Takada found his love for style at an early age and enrolled at Bunka Fashion School in Tokyo in 1958. He ultimately moved to Paris in 1965 to pursue a profession as a dressmaker. Although he initially struggled, Takada hit his stride in 1970 and opened up his first storefront within the Galerie Vivienne. With solely $200 price of cloth to work with, Takada’s first assortment was an eclectic mixture of daring colours and patterns, which fashioned his signature type and impressed the shop’s title, “Jungle Jap.”

From there, Takada took off. Certainly one of his designs was featured on the June 1970 cowl of Elle journal and he introduced his collections in each New York Metropolis and Tokyo the next 12 months. In 1976, Takada opened his flagship retailer for Kenzo in Paris’ iconic Place des Victoires and continued to see success all through the late ’70s and early ’80s, launching his first males’s assortment in 1983 and signing a distribution take care of The Restricted in 1984.

Takada additionally ventured into the world of fragrance, starting his girls’s fragrance line in 1988 with “Kenzo de Kenzo” and releasing males’s fragrance, “Kenzo pour Homme” in 1991. In 1993, Kenzo was acquired by the luxurious model LVMH, and Takada introduced his retirement from style in 1999. Later in his life, he continued to pursue artwork, working as a ornament designer.

In June 2016, Takada was made a Knight of the Legion of Honour and acquired a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fashion Editors’ Membership of Japan in 2017.