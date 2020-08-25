Kerala: 14-year-old girl repeatedly gang-raped, pregnant victim, UP accused

Kochi: In Kochi, Kerala, 6 people gang-raped a 14-year-old girl for several months. The victim became pregnant after repeated gang rape. All the 6 accused in the case belong to UP. Three of these people have been arrested. Police said that the minor victim is from two months of pregnancy. Also Read – Scaring news from Kerala, Health Minister said – 10-20 thousand cases of corona virus can come every day.

According to the police, three people have been arrested in the case, who are from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. A search has been started for the remaining accused who left the state after committing the crime. Those arrested have been sent to judicial custody. The Deputy Commissioner of Kochi, G. Punguzhali said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC (punishment for rape) and under various sections of the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the accused extended friendship with the girl after coming in contact with her during her stay in the neighborhood. He said that later the accused started exploiting him. The girl does not have a mother, while her father works in Delhi. She lives with her elderly grandparents.

The girl recently told the doctors about the whole thing during counseling to a hospital, after which the matter came to light. Meanwhile, VK Ibrahim Kunju, MLA from Kalamassery, has written a letter to Director General of Police Loknath Behera demanding strict action against the accused.