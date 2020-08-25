Kerala: Fire broke out in secretariat, opposition said- Government trying to destroy evidence of gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out in the Protocol Department located in the northern block of Kerala Secretariat on Tuesday evening. Sources in the fire and rescue department said that the fire has been controlled. According to reports, the fire was reported to the department at about five o’clock in the evening and immediately fire fighting vehicles were sent to the spot. Also Read – Kerala: 14-year-old girl repeatedly gang-raped, pregnant victim, UP accused right now

Additional secretary of the maintenance cell at the secretariat, P Honey said that there was a suspicion of fire due to a short circuit in a computer, which has been extinguished. After this fire in the secretariat, the opposition has made serious allegations against the government. The member of the opposition parties alleged that the incident was a conspiracy to destroy the evidence in the case of gold smuggling.

Let me tell you that an official told a news channel that no important file has been destroyed. They are all safe. There have been no casualties in the accident. The fire incident in the secretariat took place exactly one day before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned Assistant Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan in the gold smuggling case.

Soon after the fire incident, opposition members, including BJP and Congress, staged a protest outside the secretariat, alleging that the fire was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case. Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, demanded a proper investigation in the case. He said, “Very important files in the case of gold smuggling have been completely destroyed. There is no backup file available. This is a suspicious case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is responsible for this. ”

State BJP president K Surendran alleged that the information that was sought by the NIA and other investigative agencies in the gold smuggling case has been burnt, which is related to Minister Katie Jalil. After protests intensified outside the state secretariat, the police used a water canon to drive the protesters out of the spot.