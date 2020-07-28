Entertainment

Kerala Gold Case: Court rejects bail plea of ​​5 accused, NIA interrogates Shivshankar

July 28, 2020
2 Min Read

Kochi: The NIA continued to interrogate suspended senior IAS officer M. Shivshankar on Tuesday in the gold smuggling case. A female IPS officer of NIA has come from Hyderabad and she is leading the inquiry while other officers will connect online from various offices. This is the third time in the last five days when Shivshankar was questioned. Also Read – Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA seized one crore rupees and one kg gold from Swapna Suresh’s bank locker

Shivshankar was given a notice to appear again on Tuesday after being questioned for nine hours on Monday. Earlier, on 23 July, Shivshankar was questioned by NIA for 5 hours in Thiruvananthapuram. Shivshankar was the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Secretary of Information Technology. But he was removed from the post after the racket was busted. Also Read – Varvara Rao is seeking bail under the cover of epidemic, age: NIA

This case has made a significant impact on Vijayan’s image. Explain that in this case, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offenses) rejected the bail pleas of five accused – Hamzad Ali, Sanju, Muhammad Anwar, Gypsum and Muhammad Abdul Shamim.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment