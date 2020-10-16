Kerala Gold smuggling case: BJP seeks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

new Delhi: The BJP on Friday sought the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala’s gold smuggling case alleging that there was intimacy between its accused and those in power. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

Union Minister and senior Kerala BJP leader V Muralitharan told media persons at the party headquarters, “The Chief Minister has lost his moral authority. The BJP and the people of Kerala are demanding that the Chief Minister resign, taking moral responsibility for the entire matter. ” Also Read – MP By Election: BJP state president VD Sharma said- “Digvijay Singh is India’s largest Jayachand”

The Union Minister said that the leftist government of the state first asked for an order to probe the matter and now it has moved the court against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that the central agency does not have the authority to investigate . Also Read – Video Chirag said – No need of PM Modi’s picture, he lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman

Muralitharan alleged, “It shows that those who are involved in this case have a close bond with those in power.”

He said that this case of gold smuggling is different from other cases, because its wires are directly connected to the Chief Minister’s Office. The Union Minister claimed that Vijayan has been changing his stand in this matter from day one.

The case is of 30 kg of gold recovered from Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala on 5 July. Apart from the Customs Department, the matter is also being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate.

NIA suspects Kerala gold smuggling case with D company

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating terrorist contacts in the Kerala gold smuggling case, indicated in a special court here that it suspected mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s involvement in the racket concerned.

Demand to keep all the accused in judicial custody for 180 days

The agency said that the profits from the smuggling of gold are used for intelligence related to the possibility of anti-national activities and terrorist acts. It said that it is extremely necessary to keep all the accused in judicial custody for 180 days to pursue the investigation in the case. The agency opposed the bail pleas of all the accused.