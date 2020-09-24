Kerala Gold smuggling case: NIA interrogates suspended IAS officer Shivshankar till 9

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned the suspended Indian Administrative Service officer M Shivshankar for 9 hours on Thursday in connection with the smuggling of gold in Kerala. Earlier in July, he has been questioned twice. Also Read – UP: 5 Audio Leaks, IPS, IAS and Nexus of Leaders Revealed

Let the Customs Department seize 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore on July 5. Also Read – Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar becomes new Election Commissioner, he belongs to Jharkhand cadre

Shivshankar, who appeared before the NIA team at 11 am, was questioned in the presence of Swapna Suresh, a key accused arrested in the case. Shivshankar left the NIA inquiry center at around 8.15 pm. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Accident: Kerala CM announces compensation after Union Aviation Minister, Rs 10 lakh will be given to relatives of deceased

Shivshankar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been questioned for the third time in the case by the NIA. Earlier, he was questioned twice in the NIA’s Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi offices in July.

NIA has registered a case against several people including Suresh, Sarit PS, Sandeep Nair and Faizal Farid under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Suresh and Sarit are former employees of the UAE consulate. The case relates to the attempt to smuggle gold through diplomatic goods using the name of an official of the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, United Arab Emirates.