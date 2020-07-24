Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA seized one crore rupees and one kg gold from Swapna Suresh’s bank locker

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the sensational case of gold smuggling, said on Friday that it seized more than one crore rupees and about one kilogram of gold from two bank locker of Swapna Suresh in Thiruvananthapuram. Also Read – Varvara Rao seeking bail in the guise of epidemic, age: NIA

In the remand report presented before the special court of NIA, the investigating agency said that during the detention Suresh told that he has kept the proceeds of the crime in bank lockers and invested them in various banks as deposits. Also Read – Gold smuggling case: NIA raids many places, CM says – trying to tarnish image

The NIA said that on July 23, Rs 36.5 lakh kept in Suresh’s locker and Rs 64 lakh kept in another bank and 982.5 grams of gold jewelery was recovered. Suresh and Sandeep Nair were produced in a special court after the NIA’s custody ended today. Also Read – Gold smuggling case Kerala: Senior IAS officer M Shivshankar suspended in gold smuggling case

The agency said in its report that if both the accused are released on bail, they will abscond and tamper with the evidence in the case. It said that they needed to be kept in further custody for further investigation in the case.

Considering the NIA petition, the court sent the accused on judicial remand till 21 August. Earlier, the court sent another accused Sarit to judicial custody till 21 August.

Meanwhile, the Excise (Prohibition) Commissionerate, which is investigating the case, also formally arrested Suresh and Nair on Friday in the gold smuggling case.