Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan infected with Corona virus

Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 84 lakh people have been infected with Corona virus in India and more than 1 lakh 25 thousand have died so far. Everyone from mango to special is coming in the grip of corona. Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has become positive with the corona virus. News agency ANI has given this information. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: More than 50 thousand cases of corona and 577 deaths in last 24 hours – the figure of infected crosses 84 lakh

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side ": PRO, KeralaRajBhavan

– Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020

At the same time, the Twitter handle of the Kerala Governor tweeted Arif Mohammad Khan, ‘My Corona test report has come positive. However, there is no cause for concern. I request all those who came in contact with me in New Delhi last week to get their Kovid test done. ‘