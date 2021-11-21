Kerala: Governor’s motive force commits suicide in Raj Bhavan quarters, suicide word discovered

Thiruvananthapuram: The motive force of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan allegedly dedicated suicide by way of placing himself in his quarters within the Raj Bhavan premises on Sunday morning. His motive force Tejas (48) has left a suicide word, which states that he’s finishing his lifestyles because of private problems and no person is accountable for his dying.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Early life commits suicide after killing spouse and daughter in Hardoi, UP

Police stated Tejas have been serving on the Kerala Raj Bhavan for a few years. The governor condoled the dying of his motive force. The frame has been despatched to Executive Clinical Faculty Clinic, Thiruvananthapuram for autopsy. His frame will likely be passed over to his family members and his final rites will likely be carried out at his local position at Cherthala in Alappuzha district.

