Kerala High Court extends ban on processions and demonstrations in the state till 31 August

New Delhi: Kerala High Court has extended the ban on all types of programs, especially protests and processions in the state till 31 August. Earlier these restrictions were till 31 July. In view of the COVID-19 epidemic and guidelines issued by the central government on Monday, the Kerala High Court banned public protests at all places till 31 August. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for research assistant posts in High Court, apply soon

Explain that on July 15, the court had banned all public protests till 31 July. Till date, the court had said that only those events will be approved according to the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last month. Also Read – Large presence of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka, Al-Qaeda plotting attack in India: UN report

Considering a petition filed to stop the protests and mass mobilization, a bench of the High Court had directed the state government to take all preventive steps to ensure that no processions and protests were held. Also Read – Yogi has gone out of control of government, circumstances of coronavirus epidemic: Akhilesh Yadav

Explain that after the arrival of 1,169 new cases of corona virus infection in Kerala on Sunday, the total number of infected people has crossed 25 thousand. The state government gave this information. In the new cases, there are at least 29 health workers, of which 11 are from the capital. After recovering from the infection of 688 people in the state in a day, the number of people recovered from Kovid-19 has also increased to 14,467.

So far 82 people have lost their lives due to Corona virus infection in the state. State Health Minister KK Shailaja told reporters that 128 new cases were reported in Ernakulam on Sunday, 126 in Malappuram and 113 in Kasaragod.