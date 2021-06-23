Kerala Information: Footage of dowry harassment despatched to members of the family, Vismaya Nair’s frame present in husband’s area

Kerala Information: A brand new revelation has come to gentle in regards to the demise of a 24-year-old girl dealing with dowry harassment in Kerala. In step with media stories, the lady had previous despatched footage of herself being tortured to her relations thru WhatsApp. The identify of the deceased girl is Vismaya Nair, a scholar of Ayurveda Drugs. Vismaya’s frame used to be present in her husband’s area on Monday. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Lady thrown from 2nd ground after sexual attack in Mathura, additionally accused of assaulting circle of relatives

Ahead of demise, Vismaya, in a message despatched to her members of the family, alleged that husband Kiran Kumar grabbed her by way of the hair and dragged her and in addition broken her face. At the moment the accused husband is within the custody of the police. After all of the incident went viral on social media, state CM Pinarayi Vijayan has additionally reacted on this regard.

He condemned the 'barbaric dowry gadget' and introduced that the Particular Officer would take cognizance of such circumstances. He mentioned that as a society we wish to reform the present marriage gadget. Marriage must no longer be a pretense of the social standing and wealth of the circle of relatives. Folks have to appreciate that the barbaric dowry gadget degrades our daughters as a commodity. We must deal with them higher as human beings.