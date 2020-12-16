Kerala Local Body Election: Congress candidate lost by just one vote, BJP wins

Kerala Local Body Election: Votes are being counted in Kerala’s local body elections. In this election, NDA is leading LDF somewhere else. But in the meantime, N. Venugopal, the Congress candidate for the North Island ward of the Kochi body, has suffered a major setback. Because the Congress candidate for the post of Congress mayor has been defeated by the BJP candidate by just 1 vote. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee said- Leaders are being forced to leave TMC, we will defeat BJP

After this defeat, the issue of confusion was raised once again in EVM. He said that this whistle was won, what happened, how it did not know anything, there is no problem in the party either. He said that he will take the EVM machine to court, but will first know how it has happened.

"It was a sure seat." I said what happened. There was no problem in the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. Signed not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly, "he says https://t.co/02aR4FxfIl pic.twitter.com/2pQHZ0j5JX – ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

There are 21,893 wards in Kerala. Local body elections were organized in 3 phases for them. There are 72.67 percent votes in the first phase, 76.38 percent in the second phase and 78.64 percent votes in the third phase. In this election, the BJP-led NDA, the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led are busy showing their own strength.