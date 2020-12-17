Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020: LDF wins big in Kerala ahead of assembly elections, CM tweeted

Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020: The CPM-led LDF has registered a resounding victory in the elections held for 21,893 wards in 1,200 local bodies before the Assembly Election in Kerala. While the second number is the Congress-led UDF. On the success in the election, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that this is a message from those who love Kerala to those who are trying to destroy it. Also Read – Kerala Local Body Polls: Local body elections date announced in Kerala, stay on voting dates

Out of 86 municipalities in the election results on Wednesday, the UDF won 45 seats, while the Left won 35 seats. The BJP-led NDA has won two seats. Congress has had a dismal performance in Kerala, with assembly elections to be held next year. Also Read – Awe of Covid-19: Curfew order in Kerala from 3rd to 31st October, Government gave strict warning

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tweeted on the election result…. Also Read – Kerala floods: Difficult cleaning work starts with water level receding, CM reviews relief camps

Thank you Kerala. Thank you for reposing faith in LDF. We are humbled by the trust and the confidence of the people of Kerala. This is a victory for secularism and inclusive development. My warm greetings to all the elected representatives. pic.twitter.com/KGnAb6Xj4f – Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 16, 2020

Explain that due to the Corona Protocol, 244 centers were set up by the State Election Commission for the counting of votes. State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said that postal votes, including special ballots, were counted first and EVM votes were counted later. The state had the highest number of 8,387 candidates in Malappuram district and the lowest 1857 candidates in Wayanad. Elections started on December 8 in three phases.

Let us know that assembly elections are to be held next year. In such a situation, this local election is being considered very important. With this election result, political parties will be able to prepare the ground for next year’s assembly elections. Only then, despite all the restrictions and instructions related to Kovid-19 in this election, national issues were raised more than local issues during the campaign.