Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Counting Begins, BJP ahead in starting trend

Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Counting of votes has started today for Kerala Local Body Election held in Kerala. According to the State Election Commission, counting of votes is going on at 244 centers. Initial trends of counting have also started coming.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has told that the first postal votes are being counted. There is also a special ballot vote. After this EVM votes will be counted.

By the way, it is expected that the results will come by 1 pm. Local body elections were held in the state in three phases. In the third and final phase, 78.64 percent of the votes were cast. In the second phase, 76.38 percent votes and 72.67 percent votes were cast in the first phase.

Before the declaration of the result, Section 144 has been imposed in some areas of the state. In these areas, till 8 pm, more than four people have been banned from collecting. With this, the state government said that only 100 people can participate in the victory celebration. It will also not include children below 10 years and elderly people above 65 years.